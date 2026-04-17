‘Very Serious Matter’: Maha CM Fadnavis Assures Strict Action In Nashik TCS Harassment Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra CM calls TCS Nashik allegations very serious.

Two accused remanded to police custody for probe.

Seven employees arrested, SIT investigating harassment claims.

TCS suspends accused, reiterates zero-tolerance policy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has termed the allegations emerging from a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unit in Nashik as “very serious,” promising strict action as investigations intensify. The case, involving allegations of sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion, has triggered a major probe, with multiple arrests and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) already in place.

Maharashtra CM Says ‘No One Will Be Shielded’

Addressing the issue, Fadnavis emphasised the gravity of the situation and assured that accountability would be ensured.

Devendra Fadnavis said, as per ANI, "This matter is very serious, and we are taking very strict action on it. It has come to our attention that this was done under a module. Fortunately, a company like TCS has played a very significant role in this. They will not shield anyone. TCS has played such a role, and the head of TCS has also strongly condemned this."

His remarks come amid growing scrutiny over workplace conduct and corporate responsibility in handling employee complaints.

Court Sends Accused To Police Custody

A local court on Thursday remanded two accused—Raza Rafiq Memon (35) and Shafi Bikhan Sheikh (36)—to police custody till April 18. The duo had been re-arrested after earlier being in judicial custody in a related case.

They have been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 74 (outraging a woman’s modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman through words or gestures).

Multiple Arrests, SIT Probing Allegations

So far, seven employees linked to the Tata Consultancy Services Nashik unit—including six male staff members and a woman HR manager—have been arrested across nine registered cases.

Police earlier constituted a Special Investigation Team to examine complaints filed by eight women employees. The complainants have alleged sustained mental and sexual harassment by senior colleagues, along with inaction from the human resources department.

Some of the women have also claimed that attempts were made to forcibly convert them, raising concerns about violations of both personal rights and workplace ethics.

Company Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Policy

In response to the allegations, TCS stated that it follows a strict zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion. The company confirmed that employees accused in the case have been suspended pending investigation.

The case has drawn significant attention, highlighting issues of workplace safety, grievance redressal mechanisms, and corporate accountability in India’s IT sector.