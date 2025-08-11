Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi In Call With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On War, Leaders Plan September Meeting

PM Modi spoke with Zelenskyy, reiterating India's call for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict and offering support for peace efforts. They discussed bilateral ties and planned a meeting at the UN General Assembly.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 07:05 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reaffirming India’s long-standing position that the conflict should be resolved peacefully. The discussion came as New Delhi also welcomed an upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the Ukraine war.

Modi Reiterates India’s Peace Stand As Zelenskyy Reveals Plan For Meeting In Sept

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, President Zelenskyy shared his views on recent developments concerning Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi thanked the Ukrainian leader and “reaffirmed India’s steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at earliest restoration of peace.”

The two leaders reviewed the progress of India-Ukraine bilateral ties and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. “Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,” Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy revealed that both leaders are planning to hold a bilateral meeting in September. He stated, “I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. We discussed in detail all important issues- both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people...We agreed to plan a personal meeting in September during the UN General Assembly and to work on an exchange of visits.”

India Endorses Trump-Putin Talks in Alaska

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed support for next week’s planned talks between Trump and Putin in Alaska. The meeting, confirmed by both Washington and Moscow, is scheduled for August 15 and is aimed at seeking an end to the ongoing war.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 06:48 PM (IST)
