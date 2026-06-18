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HomeNewsIndiaIndia-France Partnership Drives Global Progress, Remarks PM Modi On Paris Visit

India-France Partnership Drives Global Progress, Remarks PM Modi On Paris Visit

PM Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday and said the India-France partnership is vital for global progress. His visit will focus on boosting cooperation in key sectors and strengthening bilateral ties.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Earlier, G7 discussions focused on connectivity and global partnerships.

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris and received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora, as he underscored the importance of the India-France partnership for global progress.

The prime minister arrived in Paris on Wednesday local time from the French commune of Evian-Les-Bains, where he attended the G7 Summit, to which India was invited as a guest country.

Paris marks the final leg of Modi's two-nation tour to France and Slovakia.

"I arrived in Paris just a short while ago, where I was warmly welcomed by the Indian diaspora. I am proud of their efforts to bring India and France closer together," Modi said in a social media post.

"The India-France partnership is essential to the progress of our planet," he said.

In Paris, Modi is scheduled to attend VivaTech 2026 alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and interact with the Indian community.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, VivaTech is Europe's premier technology and innovation event, and India will have the largest national pavilion at this year's edition, reflecting the growing potential for collaboration between the Indian and European innovation ecosystems.

The Indian diaspora in mainland France is estimated at around 119,000, while more than 350,000 people of Indian origin live in French overseas territories.

Before leaving for Paris, Modi had described his engagements at the G7 Summit as "productive", saying he had the opportunity to present India's views and efforts on key areas of governance and policy-making.

He had also underlined the need for closer engagement with the Global South to ensure global prosperity.

At an outreach session of the G7 on Wednesday, Modi proposed a framework to boost connectivity and trade by combining the strengths of the G7 nations, India and the Global South. He also flagged concerns over the long-term impact of the West Asia crisis on developing countries.

On Tuesday, the prime minister urged world leaders to move from a donor-recipient approach to partnerships based on solidarity and equality, while emphasising the importance of trust in international cooperation.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi held bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

India and France share a strategic partnership spanning defence, security, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action and emerging technologies, with both countries increasingly working together on issues relating to the Indo-Pacific, innovation and global governance.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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What did Prime Minister Modi emphasize upon his arrival in Paris?

He highlighted the warm welcome from the Indian diaspora and underscored the essential role of the India-France partnership for global progress. He expressed pride in the diaspora's efforts to unite the two nations.

Published at : 18 Jun 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
India France Relations France Visit Global Partnership PM Modi France
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