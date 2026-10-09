Noida Airport To Be Renamed Narendra Modi Int'l Airport, UP Cabinet Approves Resolution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved renaming Noida International Airport.

New name will be Narendra Modi International Airport.

CM Adityanath announced this, honouring Modi's 25 years.

Decision followed a high-level cabinet meeting in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a resolution to rename Noida International Airport as Narendra Modi International Airport, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced after a high-level cabinet meeting in Lucknow.

Adityanath said the decision was intended to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 consecutive years in public office as the head of a government. He congratulated the Prime Minister, praising his leadership and describing him as a widely admired elected representative and Member of Parliament.

The announcement marks a proposed change to the airport’s name, with the state government linking the decision to Modi’s milestone in public service.

Yogi Adityanath Announces Decision

The resolution was cleared during a senior-level Cabinet meeting chaired by Adityanath in Lucknow. Following the meeting, the Chief Minister confirmed the proposal to rename Noida International Airport after the Prime Minister.

The airport, located in Uttar Pradesh, is a major infrastructure project for the National Capital Region. The proposed name change brings the facility into focus amid the state government’s announcement recognising Modi’s years in public office.

In an address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet is grateful to the Prime Minister for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar, which will be the largest airport in Uttar Pradesh and is set to become the country's largest aviation hub in the future. The Cabinet also approves a proposal to name the Noida International Airport 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar'

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Modi’s 25 Years In Public Office

Explaining the rationale behind the resolution, Adityanath linked it to Modi completing 25 continuous years as the head of a government.

The Chief Minister congratulated Modi on the milestone and commended his leadership, describing him as someone who guides the nation from the front. He also referred to the Prime Minister as a widely admired elected representative and Member of Parliament.

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