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English NewsNewsIndiaNoida Airport To Be Renamed Narendra Modi Int'l Airport, UP Cabinet Approves Resolution

Noida Airport To Be Renamed Narendra Modi Int'l Airport, UP Cabinet Approves Resolution

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a resolution to rename Noida International Airport as Narendra Modi International Airport, Yogi Adityanath said.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved renaming Noida International Airport.
  • New name will be Narendra Modi International Airport.
  • CM Adityanath announced this, honouring Modi's 25 years.
  • Decision followed a high-level cabinet meeting in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a resolution to rename Noida International Airport as Narendra Modi International Airport, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced after a high-level cabinet meeting in Lucknow.

Adityanath said the decision was intended to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 consecutive years in public office as the head of a government. He congratulated the Prime Minister, praising his leadership and describing him as a widely admired elected representative and Member of Parliament.

The announcement marks a proposed change to the airport’s name, with the state government linking the decision to Modi’s milestone in public service.

Yogi Adityanath Announces Decision

The resolution was cleared during a senior-level Cabinet meeting chaired by Adityanath in Lucknow. Following the meeting, the Chief Minister confirmed the proposal to rename Noida International Airport after the Prime Minister.

The airport, located in Uttar Pradesh, is a major infrastructure project for the National Capital Region. The proposed name change brings the facility into focus amid the state government’s announcement recognising Modi’s years in public office.

In an address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet is grateful to the Prime Minister for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar, which will be the largest airport in Uttar Pradesh and is set to become the country's largest aviation hub in the future. The Cabinet also approves a proposal to name the Noida International Airport 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar'

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Modi’s 25 Years In Public Office

Explaining the rationale behind the resolution, Adityanath linked it to Modi completing 25 continuous years as the head of a government.

The Chief Minister congratulated Modi on the milestone and commended his leadership, describing him as someone who guides the nation from the front. He also referred to the Prime Minister as a widely admired elected representative and Member of Parliament.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed new name for Noida International Airport?

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved renaming Noida International Airport as Narendra Modi International Airport. This decision was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Who approved the renaming of the airport?

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved the resolution. The decision was made during a high-level cabinet meeting in Lucknow.

What is the reason behind renaming Noida International Airport?

The renaming is intended to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 consecutive years in public office as the head of a government. Chief Minister Adityanath praised his leadership.

Who announced the decision to rename the airport?

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the decision after a high-level cabinet meeting in Lucknow. He confirmed the proposal to rename the airport after the Prime Minister.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi Noida International Airport Yogi Adityanath 'Narendra Modi'
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