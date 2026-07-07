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English NewsNewsIndiaGrand Welcome For PM Modi In Jakarta As India-Indonesia Ties Grow Stronger

Grand Welcome For PM Modi In Jakarta As India-Indonesia Ties Grow Stronger

PM Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in Jakarta and met President Prabowo Subianto to strengthen India-Indonesia ties and boost cooperation across key sectors.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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  • Advancing India-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership across priority sectors.

Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome when he arrived for talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour, aimed at further strengthening India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

"Thank you for the warm welcome at the Istana Merdeka!" Modi posted on X.

Also, Prime Minister Modi signed a guest book when he met President Subianto at the Istana Merdeka in Jakarta.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the visit marks a significant step in advancing the 'India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

"The visit marks a significant step in advancing the India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for cooperation across priority sectors while reinforcing the deep trust, shared values and enduring friendship that bind the two countries," the post said.

The prime minister said this would be his first bilateral visit since the elevation of the bilateral ties and comes after President Subianto's state visit to India as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025.

Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, Modi said his visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as "our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific." MAHASAGAR, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, is India's vision of security and growth for all regions. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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What does MAHASAGAR stand for?

MAHASAGAR stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions. It is India's vision for security and growth for all regions.

Published at : 07 Jul 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indonesia PM Modi India Indonesia Relations Jakarta Visit Narendra Modi Tour
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