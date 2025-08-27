Modi Halted India-Pak Clash ‘Within 5 Hours’ After Trump’s Call: Rahul Gandhi In Bihar

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Modi Halted India-Pak Clash 'Within 5 Hours' After Trump's Call: Rahul Gandhi Cites US President's Claim In Bihar

Modi Halted India-Pak Clash ‘Within 5 Hours’ After Trump’s Call: Rahul Gandhi Cites US President’s Claim In Bihar

At a Bihar rally, Rahul Gandhi alleged PM Modi halted military action against Pakistan within five hours at Donald Trump's command, citing the US President's claim.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the latter had called off military action against Pakistan in May “within five hours” of being asked to do so by US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a rally in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district as part of the state-wide “Voter Adhikar Yatra”, Gandhi was joined by INDIA bloc allies M K Stalin of the DMK and Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD.

“You know what Trump has said today? He has said that at the height of tensions with Pakistan, he called up Modi and peremptorily told him to stop the fight within 24 hours. And Modi obeyed promptly. He was given 24 hours, but he did as directed by Trump in five hours,” the Congress MP alleged.

The remarks were made in reference to a video of Trump, in which the US President claimed during a White House cabinet meeting that he had intervened to stop the standoff between India and Pakistan.

The Modi government, however, has consistently dismissed Trump’s assertions. The Centre has maintained that the de-escalation with Pakistan took place after direct discussions between the two militaries and not through American intervention.

Gandhi also hit out at the media during his address, alleging bias in coverage. “The media will not show you what Trump has said since it cares only for Modi and his friendly business tycoons and not people like me, Stalin or Tejashwi,” he remarked.

The Congress leader, who is leading a fortnight-long campaign against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, said his yatra still had three days to go. He added, “I have come out with lots of evidence to suggest that votes have been stolen for the benefit of the BJP. In the days to come, I will come up with more evidence.”

Rahul Gandhi Calls ‘Gujarat Model’ As ‘Vote Chori’

Taking aim at the ruling BJP, Gandhi dismissed the much-publicised “Gujarat model” as nothing more than “vote chori” (vote theft). He alleged, “The BJP started stealing people’s votes from there. The BJP, Modi and Shah win polls by stealing votes with the help of the EC.”

The Rae Bareli MP further criticised the deletion of 65 lakh names from the draft electoral rolls in Bihar, many of which were declared “dead”, “shifted” or “absent”.

“Thousands of people in Bihar have complained to us that their names have been wrongly deleted. So much so that many living people have been shown as dead (in draft rolls),” he claimed.

Gandhi accused the Election Commission of deliberately targeting marginalised communities. “The EC is deleting names of not the rich but Dalits, OBCs, extremely backward classes and the minorities. It is doing so because the BJP, which rules the Centre, does not want the voice of the common people to be heard,” he alleged. 

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Opinion
