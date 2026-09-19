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English NewsNewsIndiaNandigram Bypoll: Congress Won’t Withdraw Candidate, Venugopal Says Arrest Will Be National Issue

Nandigram Bypoll: Congress Won’t Withdraw Candidate, Venugopal Says Arrest Will Be National Issue

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said Milan Pradhan will contest the Nandigram bypoll despite his arrest in an old case linked to the 2007 agitation.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress candidate Milan Pradhan arrested for 2007 land case.
  • His arrest followed Trinamool Congress's endorsement for bypoll.
  • Congress alleged police pressure, vows to raise issue nationally.
  • Pradhan firmly refuses withdrawal, determined to contest election.

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI) AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday said the Congress would not withdraw its candidate Milan Pradhan from the Nandigram Assembly bypoll in West Bengal and would raise his arrest as a national issue.

Pradhan was arrested on Friday in connection with an old case related to the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement, a senior Congress leader claimed.

Pradhan, who has been named in more than 12 cases linked to the Nandigram land movement, was picked up from a hotel in Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, party sources said.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced her party's support for Pradhan in the Nandigram bypoll on Friday, hours after her faction's candidate withdrew from the contest.

Speaking to reporters here, Venugopal alleged that Pradhan was arrested in connection with an old case shortly after the Trinamool Congress extended its support to him for the bypoll.

"Within an hour of Mamata Banerjee extending support to the Congress candidate, the police took that candidate into custody," he said, adding that the case was related to the 2007 Nandigram agitation.

Venugopal alleged that when Congress leaders went to the police station to inquire about the arrest, they were told that there was no real case and that Pradhan was being held temporarily.

He alleged that the police were pressuring Pradhan to withdraw from the contest by offering to drop cases against him and provide other facilities.

"Is this the democracy functioning in this country?" Venugopal asked.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to eliminate Opposition voices in West Bengal and said the Congress, and not the CPI(M), was fighting the BJP.

"We will turn Nandigram into a national issue. Make no mistake about it," he said.

Venugopal alleged that the Election Commission had remained silent despite the developments and questioned how a candidate could be prevented from functioning after filing his nomination.

"If there was a genuine case, it would be understandable. But bringing up a 15-year-old case now and saying, 'We will drop all cases if you withdraw'?" he said.

Venugopal said he had spoken to Pradhan and his relatives and claimed that the candidate had made it clear that he would not withdraw from the contest.

"The candidate explicitly told us, 'Even if you kill me, I will not withdraw.' I feel proud of that candidate," Venugopal said.

He said Pradhan would contest the bypoll and Congress leaders and workers would campaign for him.

"We will make Nandigram a national issue because this is the darkest chapter in Indian democracy," he said.

Venugopal alleged that the BJP was turning Bengal into a "banana republic" and accused the Election Commission of acting as an "agent of Prime Minister Modi".

"No Congress worker will rest until we put an end to the BJP's fascism in this country," he said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Milan Pradhan arrested?

Milan Pradhan was arrested in connection with an old case related to the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement. The arrest occurred shortly after the Trinamool Congress extended its support to him for the bypoll.

What is the Congress party's stance on Milan Pradhan's candidacy after his arrest?

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal stated that the Congress will not withdraw Milan Pradhan from the Nandigram bypoll. He affirmed that Pradhan would contest, and party leaders would campaign for him.

What did Congress allege about the circumstances of Milan Pradhan's arrest?

Congress alleged that police pressured Pradhan to withdraw from the contest by offering to drop cases against him. They also claimed police initially stated there was no real case and he was held temporarily.

Who extended support to Milan Pradhan before his arrest?

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced her party's support for Milan Pradhan in the Nandigram bypoll. This announcement was made hours after her party's own candidate withdrew.

Published at : 19 Sep 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
KC Venugopal West Bengal Bypoll CONGRESS Nandigram Bypoll Milan Pradhan
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