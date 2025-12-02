'My Family Betrayed Us': Nanded Woman Who ‘Married’ Lover’s Body Speaks Out After Caste Killing

A week after 20-year-old Saksham Tate was brutally killed in Maharashtra’s Nanded, his partner Anchal Mamidwar has levelled explosive allegations that have intensified national outrage. She claims that two policemen encouraged her brothers to eliminate Saksham, even though her family had earlier pretended to accept their decision to marry.

Anchal, shaken and grieving, recounted that she and Saksham had been in a relationship for three years and were preparing for marriage. She said her family had initially appeared supportive—spending time with Saksham and assuring the couple of their blessing—before turning on them. She alleged that her father demanded that Saksham convert to Hinduism for the marriage and that Saksham had agreed, unaware of the danger looming over him.

Allegations Of Police Incitement

According to Anchal, her brother took her to a police station on the morning of the murder to lodge a fabricated complaint against Saksham. She refused to comply. What happened next, she said, left her stunned. The policemen allegedly told her brother to kill Saksham instead of filing a false case. She claimed her brother interpreted the statement as a direct challenge.

Her account mirrors the statement she later made: “The policemen told my brother that instead of fabricating cases, why don't you actually kill the concerned person before coming to us? My brother took it as a challenge and killed Saksham…”

That evening, her brother Himesh Mamidwar allegedly shot Saksham and smashed a tile on his head, killing him on the spot. Himesh, his brother Sahil, their father Gajanan Mamidwar, and three others have been arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Arms Act.

“My family was waiting to kill him”

Anchal has said her family’s objection stemmed from Saksham’s caste identity. “Because he was a Scheduled Caste, my family did not agree… My family was just waiting for an opportunity to kill him,” she said, adding that she learned of his death only through a newspaper report the next day.

Visuals That Shocked the Nation

The horror of the case deepened after videos emerged of Anchal symbolically “marrying” Saksham’s body—applying vermillion on her forehead using his blood during the last rites.



The images have sparked widespread anger and revived discussions about caste bigotry, honour violence, and mistrust in policing systems.