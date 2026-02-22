Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Inaugurates Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, Travel Time Cut To 55 Minutes

PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, Travel Time Cut To 55 Minutes

With the inauguration, the entire 82.15-kilometre high-speed corridor becomes operational, enabling seamless travel between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut in approximately 55 minutes.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 01:04 PM (IST)

Namo Bharat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the full Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor at Rally Ground in Mohiuddinpur, Meerut. The launch marks a significant milestone in strengthening regional connectivity across the National Capital Region (NCR).

With the inauguration, the entire 82.15-kilometre high-speed corridor becomes operational, enabling seamless travel between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut in approximately 55 minutes. The project is expected to drastically cut travel time and ease congestion between Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.

In its statement on X, the Uttar Pradesh government said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is witnessing rapid expansion in modern transport infrastructure.

It added that the completion of the Namo Bharat stretches, including the 5-km segment from Sarai Kale Khan to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21-km section from Meerut South to Modipuram, paves the way for dedicating the entire corridor to the nation. The statement highlighted that the project will promote fast, safe and environmentally friendly transport while boosting economic activity and regional development.

Full Corridor Operational

The inauguration opens the remaining sections for passenger services, completing the corridor that comprises nearly 70 km of elevated track and about 12 km underground. Built at an estimated cost of over ₹30,000 crore, the project is expected to transform daily commuting patterns in the NCR. The fare for the full journey is likely to be around ₹213, calculated at approximately ₹2.60 per kilometre.

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the Rapid Rail project on March 8, 2019. A 17-km priority stretch was inaugurated in October 2023, with phased expansions bringing the corridor to completion.

Meerut Metro Flagged Off

Alongside the Namo Bharat corridor, the Prime Minister also flags off the Meerut Metro, an integral part of the city’s integrated transit network. The metro line runs between Meerut South and Modipuram, spanning about 23 km with 13 stations.

Billed as the fastest metro rail service in the country, the Meerut Metro has a top speed of 120 km per hour. Each train comprises three coaches with seating for 173 passengers and a total capacity of around 700 commuters.

The system features integrated ticketing, allowing passengers to travel on both Namo Bharat and the Meerut Metro using a single ticket. Both services operate on shared infrastructure within the city, making Meerut one of the few cities globally to adopt such a model.

Focus On Safety And Accessibility

The Meerut Metro is equipped with modern safety features including push-button doors, emergency alarms and platform screen doors. Reserved seating for women and senior citizens is provided in every coach. Stations are designed with accessibility in mind, offering elevators, designated spaces for stretchers and wheelchairs, and improved facilities for elderly commuters, particularly those travelling to Delhi for medical treatment.

With travel time reduced to under an hour, the corridor is expected to ease highway congestion, enhance regional mobility and drive economic growth across Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.

Related Video

SECURITY ALERT: Encounter Erupts Between Terrorists and Forces in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Narendra Modi Meerut Metro Namo Bharat
