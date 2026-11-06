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English NewsNewsIndia'Name Struck, Vote Gone, Rights Gone': Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre's Voter ID Move

'Name Struck, Vote Gone, Rights Gone': Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre's Voter ID Move

Rahul alleged that linking welfare benefits to electoral rolls during the ongoing SIR could leave people whose names are deleted without access to entitlements.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi criticised replacing Aadhaar with voter ID for benefits.
  • He termed this change a
  • Fears such changes will deny eligible citizens scheme benefits.
  • Alleges this move manipulates voter lists for political gain.

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Modi government over Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh's remarks that voter ID will replace Aadhaar for identifying beneficiaries for social welfare programmes, saying "this isn't just vote theft, it's rights theft".

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha termed as a "conspiracy" the Modi government minister's announcement that benefits of schemes will now be determined not by Aadhaar, but by Voter ID.

"The conspiracy runs very deep -- take your time to understand it. Under the guise of SIR, millions of names are being struck off voter lists, if not stopped, even more will be removed. Whose names are being targeted the most? Those who are furious with the BJP," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X.

Voter lists should be in the hands of an impartial Election Commission, but now they're in the hands of "Modi government employee Gyanesh Kumar", whose collusion with the BJP in vote theft "we've caught red-handed with evidence", he said.

The preparation is underway to craft such a list where the majority is always BJP's, and now that very list will decide whether you get scheme benefits or not, Gandhi alleged.

"Anyone who decided yesterday that the BJP must go, will have their names cherry-picked and struck off. Name struck -- vote gone. Vote gone -- rights gone," he said

"Just like that, you'll become invisible citizens of a hijacked democracy, where the people don't elect the government, the government selects its people. Today, Panchayati Raj schemes. Tomorrow, rations? Pensions? MGNREGA? Housing? Scholarships? Reservations?" Gandhi said.

This isn't politics to win elections, it's an arrangement to steal elections and a permanent setup to cling to power, he alleged.

"Voting is your right, not a condition. A poor person's pension cannot be enslaved to their voter card. This isn't just vote theft -- it's rights theft. We won't let this happen," Gandhi said.

He also posted a video clip of the remarks by Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh.

The Congress on Thursday had attacked the Centre over Singh's remarks that voter ID will replace Aadhaar for identifying beneficiaries for social welfare programmes, saying "vote chori" is just the trailer and the full picture is "haq-huqooq (rights) chori".

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh had said that access to financial benefits and welfare payments under schemes of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj will now require an Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number along with mandatory biometric authentication.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What change in beneficiary identification for social welfare programs has sparked controversy?

Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh stated that Voter ID (EPIC) will replace Aadhaar for identifying beneficiaries. This change, for schemes under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, will also require mandatory biometric authentication.

How did Congress leader Rahul Gandhi react to the proposed change?

Rahul Gandhi slammed the proposal as

What are Rahul Gandhi's primary concerns regarding the use of Voter ID for scheme benefits?

Gandhi fears this could lead to names being struck off voter lists, especially those critical of BJP. He believes it's an arrangement to steal elections and control citizen's access to essential services like rations and pensions.

Published at : 06 Nov 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aadhar Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi
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