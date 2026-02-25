Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaNallakannu Passes Away At 101 In Chennai; Tamil Nadu Leaders Pay Tribute To Veteran Freedom Fighter

Nallakannu Passes Away At 101 In Chennai; Tamil Nadu Leaders Pay Tribute To Veteran Freedom Fighter

Veteran CPI leader and freedom fighter Nallakannu's eight-decade political career was marked by dedication to social justice and the working class.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 02:20 PM (IST)

Nallakannu, veteran leader of the Communist Party of India and freedom fighter, passed away in Chennai on February 25 at the age of 101. He had been undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for more than three weeks due to age-related ailments and breathing complications.

Hospital sources indicated that despite being placed on ventilator support, his health deteriorated in recent days. He breathed his last on Tuesday, bringing to a close a political journey that spanned more than eight decades.

Nallakannu Death: Leaders Across Spectrum Pay Tribute

During his hospitalisation, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin visited him to inquire about his health. Leaders cutting across party lines — including Thol. Thirumavalavan, K. Selvaperunthagai, and CPI(M) leader K. Shanmugam — also paid their respects.

Prominent personalities such as actor Rajinikanth and VCK leader Vijay had likewise enquired about his condition, reflecting the deep regard he commanded beyond ideological boundaries.

Following news of his passing, tributes poured in from political leaders, party cadres, and members of the public, many describing him as a towering moral voice in Tamil Nadu politics.

A Life Rooted In Freedom Struggle Ideals

Born in Srivaikundam in 1925, Nallakannu joined the Communist Party at just 18. From his early years, he immersed himself in grassroots activism, dedicating his life to championing the rights of workers and marginalized communities.

Over the decades, he earned widespread respect for his simple lifestyle, personal integrity, and steadfast commitment to social justice. Even after stepping back from active political responsibilities in recent years due to advancing age, he continued to attend public functions and remained a guiding presence within the party.

End Of An Era

For many in Tamil Nadu, Nallakannu embodied the seamless transition of India’s freedom struggle values into post-independence political engagement. His century-long life witnessed colonial rule, independence, and the evolution of democratic politics in the state.

His demise marks not just the loss of a veteran leader but the closing of a historic chapter — one defined by ideological conviction, humility, and unwavering service to the working class.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
CPI Nallakannu
