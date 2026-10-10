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English NewsNewsIndia‘Nalayak Neta’: Sambit Patra Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks After Meeting President Murmu

‘Nalayak Neta’: Sambit Patra Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks After Meeting President Murmu

BJP MP Sambit Patra called Rahul Gandhi an “incompetent leader” and “nalayak neta” over his remarks after meeting President Murmu, questioning why the INDIA bloc had not submitted evidence.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
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  • Patra accused Gandhi of involving President in street protests.

BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks following a meeting between an INDIA bloc delegation and President Droupadi Murmu, calling the Leader of the Opposition an “incompetent leader” and a “nalayak neta”.

Patra accused Gandhi of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and making false claims, alleging that his conduct was unbecoming of someone holding a senior constitutional position.

“I am choosing these words very carefully. I feel frustrated and uncomfortable saying this. He is the Leader of the Opposition in the country. But when I call him an incompetent leader, it is because the entire country has seen the kind of abusive language he used against the Prime Minister and the lies he told,” Patra said.

He also accused Gandhi of attempting to draw the President into what he described as street-level protests and political anarchy.

“Never before was an attempt made to drag the President into a street protest. But a ‘nalayak neta’ attempted to do that. The anarchist Rahul Gandhi tried to pull the President of India into the anarchism which he is trying his best to conduct on the streets of India,” Patra alleged.

Also Read: CJP Protest Live Updates

Patra Questions Opposition's Claims

Questioning the Opposition's allegations of electoral irregularities, Patra asked why its leaders had not submitted evidence to the President if they had been raising the issue for nearly a year.

“If you are going to submit the evidence later, why did you go there in the first place without it?” the BJP spokesperson said.

Patra further accused Gandhi of misrepresenting President Murmu's response to the Opposition's concerns. He criticised the Congress leader for suggesting that the President had not rejected the allegations of “vote chori”, arguing that Gandhi's remarks reflected a lack of responsibility.

What Gandhi Said After Meeting President 

Patra's remarks came a day after a 10-member INDIA bloc delegation, led by Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum outlining four demands, including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

After the meeting, Gandhi said he was “shocked” that the President had not denied the Opposition's allegations of “vote chori”. He also claimed that she had sought evidence of the alleged electoral irregularities.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the delegation had submitted a memorandum alleging the “gross subversion” of India's electoral system by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while seeking Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

“I was shocked that the President did not deny Vote Chori,” Gandhi wrote.

He also claimed that evidence of alleged electoral manipulation was known to the country and alleged that elections had been “stolen” in state after state.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sambit Patra criticize Rahul Gandhi?

Patra criticized Gandhi for allegedly using abusive language against PM Modi, making false claims, and attempting to involve the President in street-level protests and political anarchy. He also called Gandhi an

What specific allegations did Patra make against Rahul Gandhi regarding the President?

Patra accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting to drag President Murmu into street-level protests and political anarchy. He also criticized Gandhi for misrepresenting the President's response to the Opposition's concerns.

What was the purpose of the INDIA bloc delegation meeting President Murmu?

The delegation, led by Rahul Gandhi, met President Murmu to submit a memorandum outlining four demands. These demands included the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

What was Patra's criticism regarding the Opposition's evidence?

Patra questioned why Opposition leaders had not submitted evidence to the President if they had been raising allegations of electoral irregularities for nearly a year. He asked why they went without it.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi BJP : Rahul Gandhi Draupadi Modi
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