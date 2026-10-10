Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Patra accused Gandhi of involving President in street protests.

BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks following a meeting between an INDIA bloc delegation and President Droupadi Murmu, calling the Leader of the Opposition an “incompetent leader” and a “nalayak neta”.

Patra accused Gandhi of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and making false claims, alleging that his conduct was unbecoming of someone holding a senior constitutional position.

“I am choosing these words very carefully. I feel frustrated and uncomfortable saying this. He is the Leader of the Opposition in the country. But when I call him an incompetent leader, it is because the entire country has seen the kind of abusive language he used against the Prime Minister and the lies he told,” Patra said.

He also accused Gandhi of attempting to draw the President into what he described as street-level protests and political anarchy.

“Never before was an attempt made to drag the President into a street protest. But a ‘nalayak neta’ attempted to do that. The anarchist Rahul Gandhi tried to pull the President of India into the anarchism which he is trying his best to conduct on the streets of India,” Patra alleged.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra says, "Yesterday a few politicians visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The statement of Rahul Gandhi after coming out of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was like that of a 'nalayak neta'...Never before was an attempt made to drag the President into a street protest. But a 'nalayak neta' attempted to do that. The anarchist Rahul Gandhi tried to pull the President of India to the anarchism which he is trying his best to conduct on the streets of India." — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

Also Read: CJP Protest Live Updates

Patra Questions Opposition's Claims

Questioning the Opposition's allegations of electoral irregularities, Patra asked why its leaders had not submitted evidence to the President if they had been raising the issue for nearly a year.

“If you are going to submit the evidence later, why did you go there in the first place without it?” the BJP spokesperson said.

Patra further accused Gandhi of misrepresenting President Murmu's response to the Opposition's concerns. He criticised the Congress leader for suggesting that the President had not rejected the allegations of “vote chori”, arguing that Gandhi's remarks reflected a lack of responsibility.

What Gandhi Said After Meeting President

Patra's remarks came a day after a 10-member INDIA bloc delegation, led by Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum outlining four demands, including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

After the meeting, Gandhi said he was “shocked” that the President had not denied the Opposition's allegations of “vote chori”. He also claimed that she had sought evidence of the alleged electoral irregularities.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the delegation had submitted a memorandum alleging the “gross subversion” of India's electoral system by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while seeking Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

“I was shocked that the President did not deny Vote Chori,” Gandhi wrote.

He also claimed that evidence of alleged electoral manipulation was known to the country and alleged that elections had been “stolen” in state after state.