A stone-pelting incident targeted the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express near Ajni Railway Station, damaging the outer window glass of an AC coach. The incident took place on Monday evening, November 23rd.
Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express Pelted With Stones, AC Coach Window Shattered Near Ajni
A stone-pelting attack on the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express near Ajni shattered an AC coach window on Monday. No passengers were injured.
- Stone-pelting shattered Duronto Express AC coach window near Nagpur.
- No passengers injured; train continued after temporary repairs near Wardha.
- Attack occurred near Ajni; railway authorities launched investigation for culprit.
A stone-pelting incident targeting the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express damaged the outer window glass of an AC coach near Ajni Railway Station in Nagpur on Monday evening. No passengers were injured in the incident, and everyone on board remained safe.
The incident took place at around 8:10 pm on November 23, when the Mumbai-bound train, numbered 12290, was passing through Ajni station. The attack left the outer glass pane of a window in the train's A2 AC coach completely shattered.
Duronto Express Stone-Pelting Damages AC Coach Window
The stones struck the window section near seats 13, 14, 15 and 16 of the A2 coach, breaking the outer glass panes. However, the inner layer of the window remained intact, preventing the damage from posing a direct risk to passengers seated in the affected area.
Railway sources confirmed that no one sustained injuries during the incident. All passengers were reported safe following the attack.
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Incident Occurred Near Manish Nagar
According to railway officials, the incident involved an unidentified person who allegedly threw stones at the moving train near Manish Nagar, beyond Ajni Railway Station.
The attack damaged the outer glass pane of a window in the Mumbai-bound Duronto Express. Despite the damage, the train continued towards its destination without any interruption to its journey.
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Temporary Repairs Carried Out Near Wardha
Following the incident, railway personnel arranged temporary repairs to the damaged window. The work was carried out near Wardha Railway Station to address the damage and ensure the safety of passengers during the onward journey.
The PRO of Central Railway's Nagpur Division confirmed the incident and said that the train continued its journey without disruption. No injuries were reported.
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred on the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express?
Were there any injuries reported from the stone-pelting?
No passengers were injured in the incident, and everyone on board remained safe. The inner layer of the window stayed intact, preventing any direct risk.
Which part of the Duronto Express was affected by the stone-pelting?
The outer glass pane of a window in the train's A2 AC coach was completely shattered. The stones struck near seats 13, 14, 15, and 16.
Was the train's journey disrupted after the stone-pelting?
No, the Mumbai-bound Duronto Express continued towards its destination without any interruption. Temporary repairs were carried out near Wardha Railway Station.