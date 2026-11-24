Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stone-pelting shattered Duronto Express AC coach window near Nagpur.

No passengers injured; train continued after temporary repairs near Wardha.

Attack occurred near Ajni; railway authorities launched investigation for culprit.

A stone-pelting incident targeting the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express damaged the outer window glass of an AC coach near Ajni Railway Station in Nagpur on Monday evening. No passengers were injured in the incident, and everyone on board remained safe.

The incident took place at around 8:10 pm on November 23, when the Mumbai-bound train, numbered 12290, was passing through Ajni station. The attack left the outer glass pane of a window in the train's A2 AC coach completely shattered.

Duronto Express Stone-Pelting Damages AC Coach Window

The stones struck the window section near seats 13, 14, 15 and 16 of the A2 coach, breaking the outer glass panes. However, the inner layer of the window remained intact, preventing the damage from posing a direct risk to passengers seated in the affected area.

Railway sources confirmed that no one sustained injuries during the incident. All passengers were reported safe following the attack.

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Incident Occurred Near Manish Nagar

According to railway officials, the incident involved an unidentified person who allegedly threw stones at the moving train near Manish Nagar, beyond Ajni Railway Station.

The attack damaged the outer glass pane of a window in the Mumbai-bound Duronto Express. Despite the damage, the train continued towards its destination without any interruption to its journey.

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Temporary Repairs Carried Out Near Wardha

Following the incident, railway personnel arranged temporary repairs to the damaged window. The work was carried out near Wardha Railway Station to address the damage and ensure the safety of passengers during the onward journey.

The PRO of Central Railway's Nagpur Division confirmed the incident and said that the train continued its journey without disruption. No injuries were reported.