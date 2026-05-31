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HomeNewsIndiaNabin urges BJP workers to strengthen booth-level organisation on last day of Uttarakhand visit

Nabin urges BJP workers to strengthen booth-level organisation on last day of Uttarakhand visit

Dehradun, May 30 (PTI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin on Saturday called upon party workers to strengthen booth-level organisation, asserting that "if a booth is won, the election is won" and urging workers to remain active among the publi.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 May 2026 12:18 AM (IST)

Dehradun, May 30 (PTI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin on Saturday called upon party workers to strengthen booth-level organisation, asserting that "if a booth is won, the election is won" and urging workers to remain active among the public.

On the final day of his three-day visit to Uttarakhand, the BJP chief boosted the morale of party workers during a meeting with booth committees and sought feedback from them regarding ground-level activities.

During the meeting, Nabin interacted with workers and reiterated the call to make the booth the strongest unit. Describing the booth as the backbone of the organisation, he emphasised that "if a booth is won, the election is won".

Nabin's visit is considered highly significant in light of the assembly elections scheduled in Uttarakhand early next year.

During his tour, Nabin interacted with MPs, MLAs, party office-bearers and grassroots workers. This marks Nabin's first visit to Uttarakhand since assuming the office of BJP national president.

The BJP chief on Saturday offered prayers at the revered Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun.

Subsequently, Nabin visited a booth in Tapkeshwar Colony in Garhi Cantt, where he met the family members of booth president Kishore Kumar at his residence to inquire about their well-being.

He had breakfast at the booth president's residence, joined by the state party chief and Rajya Sabha member Mahendra Bhatt, as well as the state general secretary (organisation) Ajay Kumar.

During this, Nabin interacted with local workers and sought feedback regarding the ground-level situation in the region and the implementation of government schemes.

Subsequently, the BJP chief arrived at a booth in Dakra Bazaar and held a meeting of the booth-level committee at the residence of the booth president Rajesh Kumar Bhandari.

State media in-charge Manveer Chauhan, local public representatives and senior party functionaries were also present during the meeting. PTI DPT ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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