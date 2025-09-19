Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMutual Interests And Sensitivities Must Be Considered' – India Reacts To Saudi-Pakistan Defence Deal

India urges Saudi Arabia to consider mutual interests following Riyadh’s strategic defence pact with Pakistan, emphasizing the deepening India-Saudi partnership and regional sensitivities.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 06:59 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) India on Friday said it expects Saudi Arabia to keep in mind "mutual interests and sensitivities" in the wake of Riyadh sealing a strategic defence pact with Pakistan.

The agreement states that "any aggression against either of the two countries shall be considered as an aggression against both".

"India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership that has deepened considerably in the last few years," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We expect that our strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.

The "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" was signed by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Sharif, accompanied by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, was on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement said the new defence agreement reflects the "shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security" and it "aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression." Pakistan has been a key ally of Saudi Arabia and both sides have a relationship in the defence sector.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 06:59 PM (IST)
Saudi Arabia Shehbaz Sharif Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Pakistan INDIA Defence Cooperation Randhir Jaiswal Regional Security Strategic Defence Pact Mutual Interests
