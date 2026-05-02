Muslims Have Nothing To Fear In Bihar, Says Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Choudhary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar Deputy CM assures Muslim community of safety.

Government maintains Nitish Kumar's core governance principles.

Opposition accused of spreading fear for political gain.

Amid escalating political rhetoric in Bihar, senior JD(U) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has said the Muslim community in the state has no reason to fear, asserting that their safety remains fully assured under the present government.

He said the administration continues to function on the governance principles laid down by Nitish Kumar.

‘Government Is Following Nitish Kumar’s Path’

Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that although Samrat Chaudhary is currently leading the government, its functioning and thinking remain firmly aligned with Nitish Kumar’s approach.

He said there would be no compromise on crime, corruption and communalism.

According to Choudhary, this policy existed earlier and will continue in the future.

Direct Assurance To Muslim Community

Addressing the Muslim community, Choudhary said, “They need not fear. Just as they were safe under Nitish Kumar's rule, they are safe under this government as well.”

He claimed that Bihar has undertaken significant work for the Muslim community and that education, employment and welfare benefits have reached the community rapidly.

Opposition Accused Of Spreading Fear

Choudhary accused the opposition of attempting to disturb communal harmony for political purposes.

He alleged that the Muslim community was being misled through fear campaigns in the name of the BJP.

Hits Out Over Waqf Amendment Claims

Targeting the opposition over the Waqf Amendment, Choudhary said false rumours were being spread against the government.

He questioned whether the government had taken away anyone’s property.

Zero-Tolerance Policy On Communalism To Continue

Reiterating the Bihar government’s stance, Choudhary said the zero-tolerance policy on communalism remains in force.

He said the government would not allow social harmony to be disturbed under any circumstances.

He also rejected opposition allegations regarding the SIR, calling them baseless and accusing rivals of attempting to incite people without factual grounds.

Govt Schemes Benefiting Muslim Community: Choudhary

Choudhary said schemes such as the Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Scheme have benefited the Muslim community substantially.

He claimed their condition in education and employment has improved and asserted that the community now recognises Nitish Kumar as its “true well-wisher.”

Statement Seen As Key Political Message

Choudhary’s remarks are being viewed as a significant political message in Bihar, underlining that the government’s direction and policy framework remain unchanged.

He said the safety and development of all communities continue to be the government’s priority.