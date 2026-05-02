No, the Muslim community has no reason to fear. Their safety is fully assured under the current government, just as it was under Nitish Kumar's rule.
Muslims Have Nothing To Fear In Bihar, Says Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Choudhary
Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that although Samrat Chaudhary is currently leading the government, its functioning and thinking remain firmly aligned with Nitish Kumar’s approach.
- Bihar Deputy CM assures Muslim community of safety.
- Government maintains Nitish Kumar's core governance principles.
- Opposition accused of spreading fear for political gain.
Amid escalating political rhetoric in Bihar, senior JD(U) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has said the Muslim community in the state has no reason to fear, asserting that their safety remains fully assured under the present government.
He said the administration continues to function on the governance principles laid down by Nitish Kumar.
‘Government Is Following Nitish Kumar’s Path’
Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that although Samrat Chaudhary is currently leading the government, its functioning and thinking remain firmly aligned with Nitish Kumar’s approach.
He said there would be no compromise on crime, corruption and communalism.
According to Choudhary, this policy existed earlier and will continue in the future.
Direct Assurance To Muslim Community
Addressing the Muslim community, Choudhary said, “They need not fear. Just as they were safe under Nitish Kumar's rule, they are safe under this government as well.”
He claimed that Bihar has undertaken significant work for the Muslim community and that education, employment and welfare benefits have reached the community rapidly.
Opposition Accused Of Spreading Fear
Choudhary accused the opposition of attempting to disturb communal harmony for political purposes.
He alleged that the Muslim community was being misled through fear campaigns in the name of the BJP.
Hits Out Over Waqf Amendment Claims
Targeting the opposition over the Waqf Amendment, Choudhary said false rumours were being spread against the government.
He questioned whether the government had taken away anyone’s property.
Zero-Tolerance Policy On Communalism To Continue
Reiterating the Bihar government’s stance, Choudhary said the zero-tolerance policy on communalism remains in force.
He said the government would not allow social harmony to be disturbed under any circumstances.
He also rejected opposition allegations regarding the SIR, calling them baseless and accusing rivals of attempting to incite people without factual grounds.
Govt Schemes Benefiting Muslim Community: Choudhary
Choudhary said schemes such as the Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Scheme have benefited the Muslim community substantially.
He claimed their condition in education and employment has improved and asserted that the community now recognises Nitish Kumar as its “true well-wisher.”
Statement Seen As Key Political Message
Choudhary’s remarks are being viewed as a significant political message in Bihar, underlining that the government’s direction and policy framework remain unchanged.
He said the safety and development of all communities continue to be the government’s priority.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Does the Muslim community in Bihar have any reason to fear?
Is the Bihar government still following Nitish Kumar's governance principles?
Yes, the government continues to function on the governance principles laid down by Nitish Kumar. The administration's thinking remains firmly aligned with his approach.
What is the government's stance on crime, corruption, and communalism?
The government will not compromise on crime, corruption, and communalism. This zero-tolerance policy existed in the past and will continue in the future.
How has the Bihar government benefited the Muslim community?
The government has undertaken significant work for the Muslim community, with rapid progress in education, employment, and welfare benefits. Schemes like the Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Scheme have been particularly beneficial.
Who is accused of spreading fear among the Muslim community?
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary accused the opposition of attempting to disturb communal harmony and misleading the Muslim community through fear campaigns for political purposes.