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HomeNewsIndiaMuslim Women Quota Debate: ‘Give All Tickets To Muslim Women,’ Says Amit Shah Amid Parliament Clash

Muslim Women Quota Debate: ‘Give All Tickets To Muslim Women,’ Says Amit Shah Amid Parliament Clash

The proposed changes, once cleared, will implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha from the 2029 general elections.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lok Sabha debates introduce women's reservation bill, 33% quota from 2029.
  • SP MP demands OBC and Muslim women quotas, citing inclusivity.
  • Home Minister Amit Shah rejects religion-based reservation as unconstitutional.

A sharp exchange broke out in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, April 16, as three bills to amend the women’s reservation framework were introduced, setting off an intense debate over the scope of quotas.

The proposed changes, once cleared, will implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha from the 2029 general elections.

Debate Intensifies Over Sub-Quota Demand

The discussion took a contentious turn when Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav demanded separate provisions for OBC women and Muslim women within the reservation structure.

He questioned why there was no specific provision addressing these groups.

‘No Provision For Religion-Based Reservation’: Amit Shah

Responding to the demand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Constitution does not allow reservations on the basis of religion.

He stated that “the Constitution does not provide for reservations based on religion” and made it clear that the government would not accept any proposal for reservations for Muslims, calling it “against the Constitution itself.”

War Of Words In The House

The exchange escalated further when Yadav asked, “How is my statement unconstitutional? Should Muslim women not be considered women?”

Shah responded, “We have no objection. If the Samajwadi Party wishes, it can give all the tickets to Muslim women.”

Key Provisions Of The Bills

Among the three bills introduced is a constitutional amendment proposing an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha.

The bill seeks to raise the number of seats from 543 to 850, with 815 seats for states and 35 for Union Territories.

The delimitation exercise will be based on the 2011 Census, and the government has stated that each state will see a 50 per cent increase in seats.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the 33 per cent women's reservation be implemented?

The 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha will be implemented starting from the 2029 general elections, once the proposed changes are cleared.

Were there demands for specific sub-quotas within the women's reservation?

Yes, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav demanded separate provisions for OBC women and Muslim women within the reservation framework.

What was the government's response to demands for religion-based reservations?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Constitution does not allow reservations based on religion and that proposals for reservations for Muslims are against the Constitution.

Will the number of Lok Sabha seats increase?

Yes, one of the bills proposes to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats. The delimitation will be based on the 2011 Census.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
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PARLIAMENT CLASH AMIT SHAH Muslim Women Quota Debate Give All Tickets To Muslim Women
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