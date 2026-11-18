Gurugram, Nov 17 (PTI): The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has approved development projects and civic amenities worth over Rs 61.10 crore at the 11th meeting of its Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC), an official said.

The meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Mayor Rajrani Malhotra. The approved proposals cover waste management, construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing, street cleaning and dust control, anti-smog guns, operation and maintenance of street lights, and door-to-door waste collection.

According to an official statement, the committee approved a proposal worth Rs 3,53,20,000 for the development of a secondary collection point on NH-48, near Hero Honda Chowk.

Additionally, an expenditure of Rs 3,93,53,000 was sanctioned for the development of a parking and charging station for door-to-door waste collection vehicles near Beri Wala Bagh in Zone-5.

A senior official said the projects will help improve the systems related to waste collection and management, and will also lead to more organised operations for the door-to-door waste collection system.

The committee also approved two significant proposals aimed at the proper management of C&D waste. Proposals were sanctioned for the establishment of a mobile C&D waste processing plant at the Biodiversity Park, at a cost of Rs 6,64,20,000 and for the setting up of a C&D waste processing plant in Wazirabad, also at a cost of Rs 6,64,20,000.

To make street cleaning and dust control more effective in the city, the committee approved proposals for the procurement of 16 truck-mounted road washers, each with a capacity of 10,000 litres.

Additionally, the procurement of 10 truck-mounted anti-smog guns -- equipped with 10,000-litre capacity water sprinkler systems -- was also approved. To ensure better lighting in the city, the committee also approved six proposals related to the operation and maintenance of street lights in various wards.

Malhotra said Gurugram is a rapidly developing city, and it is essential to continuously strengthen its basic infrastructure to keep pace with the growing needs of its citizens.

MCG commissioner Pankaj said the approved projects would strengthen waste management, C&D waste processing, road cleaning, dust control, and street lighting i n Gurugram. PTI COR

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