'Mummy-Papa, I Love You': NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Uttarakhand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dehradun woman died by suicide after failing NEET exams.

Two NEET aspirants died by suicide recently in Sikar, Rajasthan.

Rahul Gandhi to address student suicides and academic pressures.

A 23-year-old woman, reportedly distressed after failing to clear the NEET examination, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room at her residence in Chandramani Colony.

According to initial information, the woman had been preparing for NEET for a long time with the aim of building a career in the medical field. She had also failed to secure selection in previous attempts and was reportedly under stress and frustration.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Patel Nagar Police reached the scene and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

'I Love You Mummy Papa': Suicide Note

Circle Officer (Sadar) Ankit Kandari confirmed the recovery of the suicide note. Police recovered a suicide note from the spot in which she wrote, "Mummy-Papa, I love you."

Police are investigating the case based on the note and other evidence collected from the scene. Prima facie, the case appears to be one of suicide, though officials are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Suicide Case In Rajasthan

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead at his rented flat in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Tuesday, just days before the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The deceased, identified as Umesh Mali, was a resident of Kari village in Jhunjhunu district's Nawalgarh area. He had been staying in Sikar with his mother, elder sister and younger brother while preparing for the national medical entrance examination.

According to police, this was reportedly his third attempt at clearing NEET-UG. A suicide note was recovered from the flat, and officials are examining its contents as part of the ongoing investigation.

Further inquiries are underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Rahul To Participate Kota Protest

The latest death comes barely a month after another NEET aspirant, 23-year-old Pradeep Mahich from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, died by suicide in Sikar. Pradeep had been living in rented accommodation and preparing for the medical entrance examination for the past three years. His family said he was academically strong and expected to perform well but had been experiencing emotional distress in the days leading up to his death.

Pradeep's death drew national attention after National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Vinod Jakhar facilitated a conversation between the bereaved family and Rahul Gandhi. The family later met Gandhi in New Delhi, where he expressed condolences and assured them of support.

The latest tragedy has occurred just ahead of Gandhi's scheduled visit to Kota on June 17.

During the visit, Gandhi is expected to participate in a programme focusing on student suicides and the academic pressures faced by students in the country's largest coaching hub. Congress leaders said he will spend around four-and-a-half hours, from 5 pm to 9.30 pm, interacting directly with students.

Organisers said the programme will not feature speeches by political leaders. Instead, Gandhi will engage in one-on-one conversations with students to hear their concerns, suggestions and experiences. Students preparing for various competitive examinations, including NEET aspirants, have been invited to attend.

The event will also mark the launch of the Congress party's nationwide student outreach campaign, which is expected to focus on issues such as alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, the NEET paper leak controversy and broader concerns related to the education system.