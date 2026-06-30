Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaMumbai On Yellow Alert As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Waterlogging Hits Navi Mumbai

Mumbai On Yellow Alert As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Waterlogging Hits Navi Mumbai

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and several Maharashtra districts, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next 48 hours.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IMD issued yellow alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra.
  • Waterlogging in Navi Mumbai; intense showers predicted statewide.
  • Mumbai anticipates heavy to very heavy rains, increasing waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next two days as monsoon activity intensifies across the state. Light rain was reported in parts of Mumbai on Monday morning, with thick clouds covering the city's skyline.

Yellow Alert For Mumbai And Several Districts

Visuals from the Marine Drive area showed overcast conditions and intermittent showers, while heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging in several parts of Navi Mumbai, affecting traffic movement.

 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE | 'PoJK Not Part Of Pakistan': Thousands Rally In Rawalkot, Warn Of Shift Towards India

The IMD has forecast light to moderate spells of rain at isolated places under its yellow warning for Mumbai and adjoining regions.

The alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Beed, Latur, Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Jalna and Dharashiv.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate during the day.

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Predicted

According to the IMD, North Konkan is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of 40-50 kmph and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The weather department has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of South Konkan-Goa, while the ghat areas of South Madhya Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

The ghat regions of North Madhya Maharashtra may experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds reaching 30-40 kmph.

In the Marathwada region, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, along with light to moderate rainfall at isolated places.

ALSO READ: Noida Revises School Timings For Classes 1-8 Amid Heatwave; New Schedule Announced

Mumbai Likely To See Intense Showers Over Next 48 Hours

For Mumbai, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain in the city and suburbs over the next 48 hours.

The department has also warned of the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by very heavy rainfall during the evening and night hours, raising the risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover near 23 degrees Celsius.

Before You Go

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of weather alert has been issued for Mumbai and Maharashtra?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra. This warns of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next two days.

Why has the IMD issued this yellow alert?

The alert is due to intensifying monsoon activity across the state. This brings predictions of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

Which specific regions are covered by the yellow alert?

The alert applies to Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, and several other districts including Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Latur, Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Jalna, and Dharashiv.

What is the weather forecast for Mumbai over the next 48 hours?

Mumbai is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain in the city and suburbs. There's a possibility of thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of waterlogging.

What are residents advised to do during this period?

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate. This is due to the forecasted heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

Published at : 30 Jun 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yellow Alert IMD MUMBAI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Mumbai On Yellow Alert As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Waterlogging Hits Navi Mumbai
Mumbai On Yellow Alert As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Waterlogging Hits Navi Mumbai
India
Champat Rai Questioned By Police As Ayodhya Ram Temple Offerings Probe Deepens
Champat Rai Questioned By Police As Ayodhya Ram Temple Offerings Probe Deepens
India
'Fake' MP sticker, flag on SUV provokes search; vehicles seized in Delhi's Lado Sarai
'Fake' MP sticker, flag on SUV provokes search; vehicles seized in Delhi's Lado Sarai
India
UP CM holds review meet on development, law and order
UP CM holds review meet on development, law and order
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny
Ayodhya Donation Probe: New CCTV Footage, Trust Questions, and Expanding Investigation Raise Fresh Concerns
Punjab Sacrilege Law Row: Akal Takht Gives Mann Government One-Month Deadline to Amend Controversial Bill
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Calls Early Meeting as Restructuring and Leadership Changes Come Under Focus
Ayodhya Donation Probe: Gopal Rao’s Presence at Ram Lalla Aarti Sparks Fresh Questions Amid SIT Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget