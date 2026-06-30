Mumbai On Yellow Alert As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Waterlogging Hits Navi Mumbai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IMD issued yellow alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra.

Waterlogging in Navi Mumbai; intense showers predicted statewide.

Mumbai anticipates heavy to very heavy rains, increasing waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next two days as monsoon activity intensifies across the state. Light rain was reported in parts of Mumbai on Monday morning, with thick clouds covering the city's skyline.

Yellow Alert For Mumbai And Several Districts

Visuals from the Marine Drive area showed overcast conditions and intermittent showers, while heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging in several parts of Navi Mumbai, affecting traffic movement.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of Navi Mumbai due to heavy rainfall.



Visuals from APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) in Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/qIig8J7HfP — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2026

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The IMD has forecast light to moderate spells of rain at isolated places under its yellow warning for Mumbai and adjoining regions.

The alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Beed, Latur, Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Jalna and Dharashiv.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate during the day.

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Predicted

According to the IMD, North Konkan is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of 40-50 kmph and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The weather department has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of South Konkan-Goa, while the ghat areas of South Madhya Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

The ghat regions of North Madhya Maharashtra may experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds reaching 30-40 kmph.

In the Marathwada region, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, along with light to moderate rainfall at isolated places.

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Mumbai Likely To See Intense Showers Over Next 48 Hours

For Mumbai, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain in the city and suburbs over the next 48 hours.

The department has also warned of the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by very heavy rainfall during the evening and night hours, raising the risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover near 23 degrees Celsius.