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English NewsNewsIndiaMumbai Woman Preserved Father’s Body In Daycare Freezer For 4 Yrs, Paid Rs 1.6 L Monthly To Agency

Mumbai Woman Preserved Father’s Body In Daycare Freezer For 4 Yrs, Paid Rs 1.6 L Monthly To Agency

A Mumbai woman allegedly kept her father's body in a freezer at a Malad daycare centre for nearly four years after his death in 2022.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai police found 78-year-old's body in daycare freezer.
  • Father died June 2022; daughter kept his body preserved.
  • Police investigate unusual preservation, legal implications, foreign company.

A woman in her 40s allegedly kept her 78-year-old father's body inside a freezer at a daycare centre in Mumbai's Malad East for nearly four years, police said. The unusual case came to light when the premises were being considered for redevelopment and residents reported a strong stench from the closed facility. Police said the man died of a heart attack in June 2022. His daughter allegedly decided against conducting his last rites, saying she was deeply attached to him and wanted to preserve his body.

The daycare centre had reportedly stopped operating about a month before the discovery.

Stench Leads Police To Body

The matter surfaced after residents in the area complained about a foul smell coming from the shut daycare centre.

When police reached the premises and entered the building, the odour reportedly became stronger. A subsequent search of the centre led officers to a freezer containing the man's body.

The discovery prompted an investigation into how the remains had remained inside the premises for such an extended period without being detected.

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Body Kept Since 2022

Investigators have said there was no initial indication of anything suspicious surrounding his death. The unusual circumstances instead relate to what happened to his body afterwards. 

She allegedly arranged for a foreign-based company to preserve the body and subsequently kept it at the daycare centre, as per reports.

Why She Preserved His Remains

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the woman's decision to retain her father's body for almost four years. Officials said preserving a body for such a long period was highly unusual. However, the investigation so far has focused on understanding the circumstances and the legal implications rather than suggesting that the man's death itself was suspicious.

The daycare centre reportedly remained unused until the redevelopment plans brought renewed attention to the premises.

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Police Examine Legal Aspects

The woman has appointed lawyers to represent her as the investigation continues.

Kurar Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the preservation and storage of the body, along with the family and legal aspects of the case.

Investigators are also looking into how the remains were preserved, the involvement of the overseas company and the circumstances under which the body remained at the daycare centre for years.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was found in a Mumbai daycare center?

Police found the body of a 78-year-old man inside a freezer at a daycare center in Malad East, Mumbai. His daughter allegedly kept it there for nearly four years after his death.

When did the man die?

The 78-year-old man reportedly died in June 2022 from a heart attack. His daughter then allegedly preserved his body instead of conducting his last rites.

Why did the daughter keep her father's body?

The daughter stated she was deeply attached to her father and wanted to preserve his remains. She allegedly arranged for a foreign-based company to preserve the body.

How was the body discovered?

Residents reported a strong stench from the closed daycare center, which was being considered for redevelopment. Police investigated and found the body in a freezer.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
MUMBAI Mumbai Father Body Freezer Malad Daycare Centre
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