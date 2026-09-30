Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai police found 78-year-old's body in daycare freezer.

Father died June 2022; daughter kept his body preserved.

Police investigate unusual preservation, legal implications, foreign company.

A woman in her 40s allegedly kept her 78-year-old father's body inside a freezer at a daycare centre in Mumbai's Malad East for nearly four years, police said. The unusual case came to light when the premises were being considered for redevelopment and residents reported a strong stench from the closed facility. Police said the man died of a heart attack in June 2022. His daughter allegedly decided against conducting his last rites, saying she was deeply attached to him and wanted to preserve his body.

The daycare centre had reportedly stopped operating about a month before the discovery.

Stench Leads Police To Body

The matter surfaced after residents in the area complained about a foul smell coming from the shut daycare centre.

When police reached the premises and entered the building, the odour reportedly became stronger. A subsequent search of the centre led officers to a freezer containing the man's body.

The discovery prompted an investigation into how the remains had remained inside the premises for such an extended period without being detected.

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Body Kept Since 2022

Investigators have said there was no initial indication of anything suspicious surrounding his death. The unusual circumstances instead relate to what happened to his body afterwards.

She allegedly arranged for a foreign-based company to preserve the body and subsequently kept it at the daycare centre, as per reports.

Why She Preserved His Remains

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the woman's decision to retain her father's body for almost four years. Officials said preserving a body for such a long period was highly unusual. However, the investigation so far has focused on understanding the circumstances and the legal implications rather than suggesting that the man's death itself was suspicious.

The daycare centre reportedly remained unused until the redevelopment plans brought renewed attention to the premises.

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Police Examine Legal Aspects

The woman has appointed lawyers to represent her as the investigation continues.

Kurar Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the preservation and storage of the body, along with the family and legal aspects of the case.

Investigators are also looking into how the remains were preserved, the involvement of the overseas company and the circumstances under which the body remained at the daycare centre for years.