Mumbai Protest: How Police Used Doorstep Checks, WhatsApp Tracking To Thwart CJP Protesters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police prevent named protesters rejoining; use calls and visits.

Protesters shared chats, notices detailing police pressure, surveillance.

Police visited homes; monitored transit points identifying prior protesters.

Delhi CJP protest continues; Mumbai sees solidarity demonstrations.

Mumbai Protest CJP: As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests continue to gather momentum in Delhi and find support in other cities, fresh claims have emerged alleging that police adopted multiple strategies to prevent demonstrators already named in FIRs from rejoining the agitation. Protesters and police personnel have described a combination of phone calls, home visits and requests to continuously share live locations as part of efforts to monitor those facing legal action.

Protester Shares WhatsApp Chats, Alleges Pressure From Police

A protester posted screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation that allegedly showed a senior inspector from Mumbai's Versova Police Station asking her to remain at home and keep her live location switched on. According to the protester, she was instructed to continue sharing her location as proof that she was not travelling to join the demonstrations, as per reports.

When contacted regarding the exchange, Inspector Deepshika Vare declined to comment. Another officer from the same police station confirmed that an FIR had been registered against the woman but clarified that she had not been arrested.

Similar Calls, Notices Reportedly Sent To Other Protesters

According to several protesters, the incident was not isolated. Individuals named in FIRs or served notices in connection with previous CJP protests claimed they received calls and messages from their local police stations asking them not to participate in fresh demonstrations.

Some protesters also shared screenshots showing that legal notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were delivered through messaging applications during the early hours of the day. The notices summoned them for questioning related to earlier protests. Protesters further alleged that officers repeatedly asked them to keep sharing their WhatsApp live location as confirmation that they were staying away from protest venues.

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Police Visit Homes, Increase Surveillance At Transit Points

Apart from digital communication, police teams reportedly visited the residences of several student protesters across Mumbai and neighbouring municipal areas. According to accounts from protesters, officers informed family members about ongoing investigations and advised them against attending further demonstrations.

Police personnel were also deployed at metro stations and railway terminals to identify individuals believed to be travelling towards protest locations. Protesters alleged that details of previously detained participants had been circulated among police stations to facilitate quicker identification during routine checks.

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CJP Protest Continues In Delhi, Solidarity Demonstrations Spread

While these allegations surfaced in Mumbai, the main CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar continued on Thursday. Demonstrators remain firm on their demands for action over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET-UG 2026, broader education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed a third consecutive day of solidarity protests led by students, activists and political groups expressing support for the movement and opposing the police action taken against demonstrators in the national capital.