Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAhead Of Civic Polls, Mumbai Police Crack Down On High-Quality Fake Currency Worth Rs 72,000

Ahead Of Civic Polls, Mumbai Police Crack Down On High-Quality Fake Currency Worth Rs 72,000

Ahead of BMC polls, Mumbai Police arrested a 61-year-old man near Dadar with Rs 72,000 in high-quality fake Rs 500 notes, probing a possible Bangladesh link.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 02:15 PM (IST)

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on the horizon, Mumbai Police have intensified vigilance across the city, leading to a significant breakthrough in a counterfeit currency case. Acting on specific intelligence, the Shivaji Park police arrested a senior citizen near Dadar railway station and recovered high-quality fake currency notes, raising concerns about cross-border circulation of counterfeit money.

Arrest Near Busy Transit Hub Raises Alarm

The arrest was made near Dadar railway station, one of Mumbai’s busiest transport hubs, as part of heightened security measures ahead of the civic polls. The accused has been identified as Amruddin Shaikh, aged 61. During the operation, police recovered counterfeit currency worth Rs 72,000 from his possession.

According to sources, the seized notes were all in Rs 500 denominations and were described as high-quality fakes, making them difficult to distinguish from genuine currency at first glance. Officials believe the timing and location of the seizure underline the seriousness of the threat, particularly during the sensitive pre-election period.

Possible Cross-Border Link Under Probe

Investigators are probing the origin of the fake currency and suspect an international angle. Sources indicated that preliminary inputs suggest the counterfeit notes may have been sent into India from Bangladesh. While this aspect is still under investigation, agencies are examining whether the arrested man was part of a larger network involved in circulating forged currency across states.

Police are also working to establish supply routes and identify intermediaries who may have facilitated the movement of the counterfeit notes. The quality of the seized currency has prompted authorities to treat the case as more than an isolated incident.

Past Use Of Counterfeit Notes and Ongoing Investigation

Sources further revealed that Amruddin Shaikh had previously used fake notes to launder thousands of rupees. Investigators are now tracking where and how these counterfeit notes were circulated, including markets, transport hubs, and other public spaces.

The police are examining transaction trails and questioning the accused to identify locations where the fake currency may have already entered circulation. Officials are also checking whether the money was intended to influence activities linked to the upcoming BMC elections.

Mumbai Police have reiterated that strict action will be taken against anyone found attempting to destabilize the financial system or exploit the election period for illegal activities. 

Related Video

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
MUMBAI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
World
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader :WATCH
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader
World
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Cricket
No Bangladeshi Cricketers In IPL 2026? BCCI Clarifies Its Stand
No Bangladeshi Cricketers In IPL 2026? BCCI Clarifies Its Stand
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India's Reform Renaissance: How 2025 Marked The Final Break From The Control-State Mindset
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget