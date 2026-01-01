Ahead Of Civic Polls, Mumbai Police Crack Down On High-Quality Fake Currency Worth Rs 72,000

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on the horizon, Mumbai Police have intensified vigilance across the city, leading to a significant breakthrough in a counterfeit currency case. Acting on specific intelligence, the Shivaji Park police arrested a senior citizen near Dadar railway station and recovered high-quality fake currency notes, raising concerns about cross-border circulation of counterfeit money.

Arrest Near Busy Transit Hub Raises Alarm

The arrest was made near Dadar railway station, one of Mumbai’s busiest transport hubs, as part of heightened security measures ahead of the civic polls. The accused has been identified as Amruddin Shaikh, aged 61. During the operation, police recovered counterfeit currency worth Rs 72,000 from his possession.

According to sources, the seized notes were all in Rs 500 denominations and were described as high-quality fakes, making them difficult to distinguish from genuine currency at first glance. Officials believe the timing and location of the seizure underline the seriousness of the threat, particularly during the sensitive pre-election period.

Possible Cross-Border Link Under Probe

Investigators are probing the origin of the fake currency and suspect an international angle. Sources indicated that preliminary inputs suggest the counterfeit notes may have been sent into India from Bangladesh. While this aspect is still under investigation, agencies are examining whether the arrested man was part of a larger network involved in circulating forged currency across states.

Police are also working to establish supply routes and identify intermediaries who may have facilitated the movement of the counterfeit notes. The quality of the seized currency has prompted authorities to treat the case as more than an isolated incident.

Past Use Of Counterfeit Notes and Ongoing Investigation

Sources further revealed that Amruddin Shaikh had previously used fake notes to launder thousands of rupees. Investigators are now tracking where and how these counterfeit notes were circulated, including markets, transport hubs, and other public spaces.

The police are examining transaction trails and questioning the accused to identify locations where the fake currency may have already entered circulation. Officials are also checking whether the money was intended to influence activities linked to the upcoming BMC elections.

Mumbai Police have reiterated that strict action will be taken against anyone found attempting to destabilize the financial system or exploit the election period for illegal activities.