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English NewsNewsIndiaMumbai On High Alert After Bomb Threat Targets Bombay HC, Bachchan’s Jalsa, BSE & Worli Racecourse

Mumbai On High Alert After Bomb Threat Targets Bombay HC, Bachchan’s Jalsa, BSE & Worli Racecourse

A bomb threat email sent to Bombay High Court named BSE, Worli Racecourse and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa, triggering security checks across Mumbai.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 02:26 PM (IST)

A threatening email sent to the Bombay High Court on Friday triggered a security alert in Mumbai after the sender claimed that several prominent locations in the city had been targeted for bomb attacks. The threat reportedly named the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Worli Racecourse and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa.

Police and security agencies swung into action following the alert and conducted extensive searches at the locations mentioned in the email. However, no suspicious objects or explosives were found during the checks.

BSE, Worli Racecourse And Jalsa Receive Security Checks

The email, which was sent to the Bombay High Court, threatened to blow up the BSE, Worli Racecourse and Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa.

Following the warning, security personnel carried out thorough inspections at all three locations as a precautionary measure. 

Police Probe Multiple Threat Emails

The latest email has once again put Mumbai's security agencies on alert. 

Police are investigating the latest communication to establish its origin and identify those responsible. The earlier threats involving Bachchan's residence, Diljit Dosanjh's concert venue and the mayor's office are also part of the broader security concerns surrounding the city.

Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Behind Bulletproof Glass

In a recent security-related development, Bachchan greeted fans from behind a bulletproof glass enclosure outside his Jalsa residence on November 1. The actor continued his decades-old Sunday tradition of meeting admirers despite the security concerns surrounding his home.

The additional security arrangement followed a threatening email sent on October 23 to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. The message reportedly warned of bomb blasts at Bachchan's residence and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted the security alert in Mumbai?

A threatening email sent to the Bombay High Court claimed several prominent city locations were targeted for bomb attacks, triggering a security alert. Police conducted searches at these sites.

Which specific locations were threatened in the email?

The email reportedly named the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Worli Racecourse, and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa, as bomb targets. Security checks were performed at all these places.

What was the outcome of the security checks following the threat?

Police and security agencies conducted extensive searches at the mentioned locations. However, no suspicious objects or explosives were found during these checks.

Were there any previous threats mentioned in connection with this incident?

Yes, police are also investigating earlier threats. These involved Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Diljit Dosanjh's concert venue, and the Mumbai mayor's office.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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