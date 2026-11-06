A threatening email sent to the Bombay High Court on Friday triggered a security alert in Mumbai after the sender claimed that several prominent locations in the city had been targeted for bomb attacks. The threat reportedly named the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Worli Racecourse and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa.

Police and security agencies swung into action following the alert and conducted extensive searches at the locations mentioned in the email. However, no suspicious objects or explosives were found during the checks.

BSE, Worli Racecourse And Jalsa Receive Security Checks

The email, which was sent to the Bombay High Court, threatened to blow up the BSE, Worli Racecourse and Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa.

Following the warning, security personnel carried out thorough inspections at all three locations as a precautionary measure.

Police Probe Multiple Threat Emails

The latest email has once again put Mumbai's security agencies on alert.

Police are investigating the latest communication to establish its origin and identify those responsible. The earlier threats involving Bachchan's residence, Diljit Dosanjh's concert venue and the mayor's office are also part of the broader security concerns surrounding the city.

Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Behind Bulletproof Glass

In a recent security-related development, Bachchan greeted fans from behind a bulletproof glass enclosure outside his Jalsa residence on November 1. The actor continued his decades-old Sunday tradition of meeting admirers despite the security concerns surrounding his home.

The additional security arrangement followed a threatening email sent on October 23 to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. The message reportedly warned of bomb blasts at Bachchan's residence and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert.