Mumbai Man Tied, Beaten To Death In Goregaon After Being Mistaken For Thief; 4 Held

A case of mob violence unfolded late Monday night in Goregaon, where 26-year-old Harshal Parma was brutally beaten to death after being mistakenly identified as a thief. Police reports indicate that Parma’s hands and legs were tied before he was subjected to a severe assault, leaving him critically injured. He later succumbed to his wounds.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the group of assailants suspected Parma of attempting theft, though authorities have yet to find any evidence to substantiate the claim, as reported by India Today. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, raising concerns about vigilantism and mob justice in the city.

Mumbai Police confirmed that a case has been registered at Goregaon police station. Four individuals—Salman Mohammad Khan, Isamullah Khan, Gautam, and Rajiv Gupta—have been arrested in connection with the attack. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the full sequence of events and the motivations behind the assault.

"The accused tied his hands and legs before severely assaulting him. Goregaon police have registered a case, arrested four individuals and are investigating the incident further," said Mumbai Police, as per a report on IANS.



#BREAKING In Mumbai's Goregaon area, 26-year-old Harshal Parma was beaten to death by a group of people who mistakenly thought he was a thief. The accused tied his hands and legs before severely assaulting him. Goregaon police have registered a case, arrested four individuals,… pic.twitter.com/HXm1urg4Dd — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2025

The tragic death of Parma underscores the dangers of taking the law into one’s own hands and highlights the urgent need for public awareness and legal accountability to prevent such incidents in the future. Authorities have urged citizens to report suspicious activity through proper channels and refrain from resorting to violence.