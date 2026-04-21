Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai businessman loses Rs 3.25 crore in cheating-cum-extortion case; 9 booked

Mumbai businessman loses Rs 3.25 crore in cheating-cum-extortion case; 9 booked

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI): A nine-member inter-state criminal gang allegedly duped a Mumbai-based businessman of around Rs .

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 12:05 AM (IST)

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI): A nine-member inter-state criminal gang allegedly duped a Mumbai-based businessman of around Rs 3.25 crore in a cheating-cum-extortion case and also assaulted and threatened him, a police official said on Monday.

According to the Vile Parle police station official, a case has been registered against all the nine accused, two of them women, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

They are residents of Mumbai, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand, he said.

The complainant, who runs a private enterprise, in July 2025 came in contact with four of the accused who introduced themselves as brokers. The group convinced him to invest in a company named Arkship Group, promising lucrative returns, according to the official.

Falling prey to their claims, the businessman transferred Rs 1 crore online. However, he later discovered the amount had been diverted to the account of an NGO named 'Manav Dharmayog'.

When the victim questioned the accused, he was called for a meeting at a hotel near the Western Express Highway in Vile Parle along with his company's general manager. At the hotel, the gang members allegedly assaulted the duo and threatened them at gunpoint, he said.

The gang then demanded Rs 3 crore as ransom, threatening to kill the businessman if he failed to pay. Fearing for his life, he transferred approximately Rs 2.25 crore online to bank accounts provided by the accused, said the official.

After receiving the money, the accused released him, but warned him of dire consequences if he approached police.

However, on advice of his family members and friends, the victim later approached police and lodged a complaint. After verifying the complaint, police registered an FIR against nine accused for cheating, criminal breach of trust, extortion, causing grievous hurt, and issuing death threats, among other charges.

The case has now been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the accused are part of a larger interstate network, the official added. PTI ZA RSY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

ESCALATION: U.S. Marines Seize Iranian Ship "MV Tosca" as Hormuz Blockade Tightens

Published at : 21 Apr 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 21 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha prorogued; draws curtains on Budget session of Parliament
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha prorogued; draws curtains on Budget session of Parliament
India
Mumbai businessman loses Rs 3.25 crore in cheating-cum-extortion case; 9 booked
Mumbai businessman loses Rs 3.25 crore in cheating-cum-extortion case; 9 booked
India
Delhi HC Judge Declines Recusal In Liquor Policy Case, Says ‘Duty Cannot Be Abandoned’
Delhi HC Judge Declines Recusal In Liquor Policy Case, Says ‘Duty Cannot Be Abandoned’
India
SC Rejects Umar Khalid’s Review Plea, Refuses Open-Court Hearing
SC Rejects Umar Khalid’s Review Plea, Refuses Open-Court Hearing
Advertisement

Videos

ESCALATION: U.S. Marines Seize Iranian Ship
Geopolitics: The
PROTEST: BJP Women’s Wing Chained in Patna to Denounce Opposition’s Stance on Women’s Bill
Middle East conflict: Uncertainty over US–Iran talks in Islamabad as Iran withholds confirmation
US–IRAN Tensions: US Navy seizes Iranian cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget