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English NewsNewsIndiaMumbai Battered By Heavy Rains; Roads Flooded, Trees Uprooted, IMD Warns Of More Downpours

Mumbai Battered By Heavy Rains; Roads Flooded, Trees Uprooted, IMD Warns Of More Downpours

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai, causing waterlogging and traffic disruption, while Palghar remained on red alert with schools and colleges shut.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
  • Palghar district received red alert; schools, colleges remain closed.
  • IMD issued orange alerts across Maharashtra, forecasting more downpours.

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting traffic and prompting authorities to remain on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more intense showers over the coming days. The downpour, which began overnight, has led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, with civic officials closely monitoring vulnerable locations. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated on rail and road traffic conditions.

Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging Across Mumbai

Continuous rainfall since the night has resulted in water accumulation in several low-lying areas of Mumbai, raising concerns about traffic congestion and disruptions to daily life.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Mumbai and its suburbs during the next few hours. Authorities have urged residents to step out only if necessary as civic agencies remain on alert to tackle any emergencies.

Rainfall recorded in the city included 165.9 mm at Santacruz, 164.5 mm at Juhu Airport, 163 mm at Vikhroli, 157 mm near Ram Mandir station, 141.5 mm at Bandra, 132 mm at Vidyavihar, 115 mm at Sion, 99.5 mm at Chembur, 99 mm at Colaba, and 97.5 mm at Byculla.

The weather department has also warned that Mumbai could receive up to 200 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period in isolated locations, with heavy to very heavy rain expected over the next 72 to 96 hours.

Red Alert In Palghar, Schools & Colleges Closed

The IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar district, prompting the district administration to declare a holiday for all schools, colleges and anganwadis.

District Collector Indurani Jakhar ordered the closure of educational institutions as a precaution against extremely heavy rainfall.

Heavy showers continued throughout the day in Palghar, including Vasai and Virar, leading to widespread waterlogging. Reports also indicated that several vehicles were washed away in the strong flow of water.


ALSO READ: Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Temperature To Fall By 4-5 Degrees

The IMD has retained the red alert for the district for the following day as well, with authorities asking residents to avoid venturing outdoors unless absolutely necessary. Disaster management teams and local civic bodies have been placed on standby to respond to emergencies.

Orange Alerts Issued Across Maharashtra

Apart from Mumbai and Palghar, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall across Konkan, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada over the next four days.

Orange alerts have been issued for Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Amravati and Akola, where moderate to heavy rainfall is expected.

Good rainfall has also been predicted in the catchment areas of dams supplying water to Mumbai, offering relief for the city's water reserves.

ALSO READ: 'Not In Our Hands': Maharashtra Minister On Boy's Death After Tree Collapses On School Bus

Tree Branch Falls On Tempo In Ghatkopar

Amid the adverse weather, a large tree branch fell on a moving tempo near Pantnagar Police Station in Ghatkopar.

Although the vehicle sustained extensive damage, no injuries were reported. Civic officials later removed the fallen branch from the road.

The incident comes shortly after a tree-related accident involving a school bus in Chembur, highlighting the risks posed by heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid waterlogged areas and follow official weather advisories as the monsoon continues to intensify across Maharashtra.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Court Recovery Records Detail Cash, Dollars and Valuables Seized in Ayodhya Temple Case

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current weather situation in Mumbai?

Mumbai and its suburbs are experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The IMD has forecast more intense showers, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.

Which areas are currently under a red alert?

The IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar district due to extremely heavy rainfall. This has led to the closure of all schools, colleges, and anganwadis in the district.

Are there any other weather alerts issued in Maharashtra?

Yes, orange alerts have been issued for Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Amravati, and Akola. These areas are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the next four days.

What impact has the heavy rain had on daily life in Mumbai?

Continuous rainfall has caused widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas, disrupting traffic and daily routines. Authorities advise residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated on conditions.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Rains Mumbai Weather Mumbai Rain Today IMD Mumbai
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