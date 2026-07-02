Mumbai Battered By Heavy Rains; Roads Flooded, Trees Uprooted, IMD Warns Of More Downpours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Palghar district received red alert; schools, colleges remain closed.

IMD issued orange alerts across Maharashtra, forecasting more downpours.

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting traffic and prompting authorities to remain on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more intense showers over the coming days. The downpour, which began overnight, has led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, with civic officials closely monitoring vulnerable locations. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated on rail and road traffic conditions.

Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging Across Mumbai

Continuous rainfall since the night has resulted in water accumulation in several low-lying areas of Mumbai, raising concerns about traffic congestion and disruptions to daily life.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Mumbai and its suburbs during the next few hours. Authorities have urged residents to step out only if necessary as civic agencies remain on alert to tackle any emergencies.

Rainfall recorded in the city included 165.9 mm at Santacruz, 164.5 mm at Juhu Airport, 163 mm at Vikhroli, 157 mm near Ram Mandir station, 141.5 mm at Bandra, 132 mm at Vidyavihar, 115 mm at Sion, 99.5 mm at Chembur, 99 mm at Colaba, and 97.5 mm at Byculla.

The weather department has also warned that Mumbai could receive up to 200 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period in isolated locations, with heavy to very heavy rain expected over the next 72 to 96 hours.

Red Alert In Palghar, Schools & Colleges Closed

The IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar district, prompting the district administration to declare a holiday for all schools, colleges and anganwadis.

District Collector Indurani Jakhar ordered the closure of educational institutions as a precaution against extremely heavy rainfall.

Heavy showers continued throughout the day in Palghar, including Vasai and Virar, leading to widespread waterlogging. Reports also indicated that several vehicles were washed away in the strong flow of water.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Mumbai: Rain lashes parts of the city causing waterlogging in several areas. Visuals from SIES College, Sion and Kings Circle.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon #WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/hlqfMf0A0f — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2026



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The IMD has retained the red alert for the district for the following day as well, with authorities asking residents to avoid venturing outdoors unless absolutely necessary. Disaster management teams and local civic bodies have been placed on standby to respond to emergencies.

Orange Alerts Issued Across Maharashtra

Apart from Mumbai and Palghar, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall across Konkan, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada over the next four days.

Orange alerts have been issued for Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Amravati and Akola, where moderate to heavy rainfall is expected.

Good rainfall has also been predicted in the catchment areas of dams supplying water to Mumbai, offering relief for the city's water reserves.

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Tree Branch Falls On Tempo In Ghatkopar

Amid the adverse weather, a large tree branch fell on a moving tempo near Pantnagar Police Station in Ghatkopar.

Although the vehicle sustained extensive damage, no injuries were reported. Civic officials later removed the fallen branch from the road.

The incident comes shortly after a tree-related accident involving a school bus in Chembur, highlighting the risks posed by heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid waterlogged areas and follow official weather advisories as the monsoon continues to intensify across Maharashtra.