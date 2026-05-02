MT Sarv Shakti Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz Amid US Iran War, Set To Reach Vizag on May 13

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LPG carrier MT Sarv Shakti safely transited Strait of Hormuz.

Vessel carrying Indian cargo expected Visakhapatnam May 13.

A Marshall Islands-flagged LPG carrier, MT Sarv Shakti, carrying Indian cargo, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and is expected to arrive in Visakhapatnam on May 13, official sources said.

The vessel, which is transporting 46,313 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), has a crew of 20 on board, including 18 Indian nationals. “As per official sources, MT Sarv Shakti (IMO No. 9350599), carrying 46,313 MT of LPG (Indian cargo), with 20 crew members onboard, including 18 Indians, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz today, 2 May 2026, and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on 13 May 2026,” the sources stated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Saturday issued an update on maritime safety and operations in light of developments in West Asia, stating that all Indian seafarers in the region remain safe and that no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours.

According to an official statement, the Ministry is maintaining close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad and maritime stakeholders to ensure the welfare of seafarers and the continuity of shipping operations.

The Directorate General of Shipping’s control room has been actively monitoring the situation, handling 8,335 calls and receiving over 17,838 emails since its activation. In the past 24 hours alone, it logged 67 calls and 144 emails.

The Ministry also noted that more than 2,922 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated from various locations across the Gulf region so far, including 30 in the last 24 hours.

It further stated that port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported at any major port. The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring maritime safety and the smooth functioning of shipping operations amid evolving regional developments.