A fresh political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after Agriculture Minister M. R. K. Panneerselvam made remarks about North Indian migrants that triggered sharp reactions from the BJP, reopening a sensitive debate on language, migration, and dignity of labour. Speaking at a public event, Panneerselvam contrasted employment patterns between Tamil Nadu and northern states, linking migration to language skills and job opportunities.

Minister’s Remarks Spark Controversy

M. R. K. Panneerselvam argued that Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy had enabled local youth to find lucrative employment abroad, while migrants from the North were compelled to take up low-paying jobs in the South due to limited language exposure.

He said, "North Indian comes here to clean tables, why does this happen because he only reads Hindi, does not speak anything other than Hindi, there is no employment there so he comes here and works as a building labourer, cleans tables and sells panipuri, where have the boys of our state gone, they have gone abroad, they are earning crores of rupees, because along with Tamil we have also adopted English as a second language, because of speaking English our boys are earning in London and America, the reason why boys of our village are getting employment in foreign countries is that our leader Kalengar (Karunanidhi) taught them computers and they are becoming successful today."

The comments quickly circulated on social media, drawing criticism for allegedly stereotyping migrant workers and portraying certain occupations in a derogatory manner.

BJP Hits Back, Calls Statement ‘Dangerous’

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit responded strongly, accusing the DMK minister of mocking North Indian migrants and undermining national unity. In a post on X, BJP Tamil Nadu stated that people from every part of the country work across regions and professions, and that no occupation should be demeaned.

The party said, “At a party event in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, DMK Agriculture Minister Shri @MRKPanneer mocked North Indian migrants as ‘table cleaners and pani puri sellers.’ In today’s India, people from every state work everywhere - North, South, and across the world. No job is small. No citizen is inferior.”

The BJP further alleged that the remarks were part of a broader pattern by DMK leaders of targeting migrant workers, particularly those from North India or Hindi-speaking regions.

Unity, Language & Political Fallout

Linking the controversy to recent incidents involving migrant workers, the BJP warned that such statements could worsen tensions on the ground. It said, “This isn’t an isolated slip; it’s a pattern. DMK leaders have repeatedly derided migrant workers, especially for being North Indian or for speaking Hindi. At a time when violence against innocent migrant workers in Tamil Nadu is rising, such statements are reckless and dangerous, branding an entire community as ‘low standard’ and fuelling hate on the streets.”

The party also questioned the silence of the INDI alliance leadership, directly naming senior Opposition figures and asking whether political compulsions were taking precedence over national unity and social justice.