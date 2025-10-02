Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a shocking case from Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, a three-day-old baby narrowly escaped death after being allegedly buried alive by his parents over fears of losing their jobs under the state’s two-child policy. The parents, Bablu Dandoliya, 38, a government school teacher, and his wife Rajkumari, 28, reportedly abandoned the newborn in a forest in Nandanwadi village.

The couple who had three children, kept the pregancy a secret. As soon as the woman gave birth to the baby at home the couple took the baby to the forest, pinned it under a stone and left it to die.

According to police, the couple had previously concealed the birth of their third child to comply with employment regulations, as per a report on Times of India. Fearing that registering a fourth child would expose them, they allegedly transported the infant on a motorcycle and left him under a stone slab.

The baby endured the night in extreme cold, suffering insect bites and near-suffocation, before villagers, alerted by his cries at dawn, rescued him. A video of the rescue shows the newborn shivering and bloodied, prompting authorities to upgrade charges from simple abandonment to attempted murder.

Doctors at Chhindwara district hospital confirmed that the baby suffered ant bites and hypothermia but is now stable and receiving medical care, reported India Today. The couple was arrested on Tuesday following the rescue.

The incident coincides with NCRB data showing that Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of infant abandonment cases in India for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting the severe risks and unintended consequences linked to the two-child policy.

Local authorities and child welfare groups have expressed concern over the pressures faced by vulnerable families, calling for increased awareness and support systems to prevent such tragedies. Police investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the case.

