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English NewsNewsIndiaMP govt to run month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ marking PM Modi's 25 years of service

MP govt to run month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ marking PM Modi's 25 years of service

Bhopal, Sep 11 (PTI): The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Friday announced a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ (service resolution campaign) starting September 17 to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public lif.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 12:34 AM (IST)

Bhopal, Sep 11 (PTI): The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Friday announced a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ (service resolution campaign) starting September 17 to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public life.

Addressing reporters here, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal said the party workers will be reaching out to beneficiaries of various government schemes across 71,000 booths, noting that these welfare schemes helped India emerge as the world's fastest-growing economy under Modi's leadership.

He said that receiving the blessings of the people for 25 consecutive years in the world's largest democratic country like India is a golden chapter in democratic history.

The BJP chief said that when Prime Minister Modi assumed the role of ‘Pradhan Sevak’, the country was going through a period of policy paralysis and “despair”.

Khandelwal said under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, BJP workers will reach out to every section of society with a pledge of service through various programmes, including blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, service work, exhibitions, dialogues, and public relations.

During the drive, he said that a pledge for a ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’ will be taken by lighting a "lamp of blessings" with every beneficiary family across 71,000 booths on the same day at 7 pm.

Khandelwal further said that painting and speech competitions will be held in schools on the theme of "developed India”, and added that different programmes will be conducted across the state to commemorate PM Modi’s 25 years of continuous service.

The state BJP chief said a statewide cleanliness drive will be organised on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

A ‘Namo Seva – Untold Stories’ programmed will also be held, in which the prime minister's life and schemes will be brought to villages, schools, colleges, and community centres through 15-20 minute musical plays and street plays, he said.

Then, an ‘Angan Milan Seva’ programme will be held at all Anganwadi centers from September 25 to October 7, where workers and ASHA Didis will be honoured and information will be provided about health and nutrition schemes for women and children, he said.

Khandelwal said that through the ‘Seva Ki Kahani’ programme, at least 10 real-life stories (reels) of beneficiaries of the prime minister's schemes will be shared on social media at all 11,404 Shakti Kendras across the state.

On October 7, to mark the prime minister's 25th anniversary, foot marches, bicycle and bike rallies will be organised in every district and village, finally converging at a central location to take a collective pledge for a ‘developed India by 2047’, he added. PTI MAS KSI KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Sep 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 12 September 2026
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