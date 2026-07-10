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English NewsNewsIndiaMP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari's Brother's Name Linked To Indore Drug Bust

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari's Brother's Name Linked To Indore Drug Bust

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Narendra Rawat said Rajendra Nagar police arrested Irfan Khan alias Golu Chanderi and Rani Bhai, recovering 10.8 grams of brown sugar from their possession.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 11:14 AM (IST)

The arrest of two suspected drug traffickers in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has sparked a political controversy after police claimed that part of the seized narcotics was allegedly meant to be delivered to Nana Patwari, the brother of state Congress president Jitu Patwari.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Narendra Rawat said Rajendra Nagar police arrested Irfan Khan alias Golu Chanderi and Rani Bhai, recovering 10.8 grams of brown sugar from their possession.

"A case is being registered against both accused. During questioning, they claimed the seized narcotic substance was to be supplied to two individuals, one of whom is Nana Patwari," Rawat said.

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The officer added that police checked Nana Patwari's criminal record and found that nine criminal cases had previously been registered against him.

According to the DCP, the accused also identified another alleged recipient of the drugs as Manav Gangwani. Police are now investigating the claims made during interrogation and attempting to verify the alleged supply network.

Authorities have not confirmed whether Nana Patwari has been arrested or named as an accused in the case.

Jitu Patwari Alleges Political Vendetta

The police action drew a strong response from Jitu Patwari, who alleged that his brother had been detained without prior information and accused the BJP government of misusing law enforcement for political purposes.

In a post on X addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Patwari claimed that the action was intended to intimidate political opponents.

"The Indore Police have taken my brother into custody without informing us, sending the message that the BJP is now pursuing political revenge. Anyone who speaks against the government or the Chief Minister will be targeted through legal action," he wrote.

Patwari further alleged that he had anticipated "false legal action" against him and his family because of what he described as the government's personal vendetta. He said neither he nor his family would be intimidated and vowed to continue their political fight.

Congress Leaders Question Action

Senior Congress leader Vivek Tankha also criticised the police, saying Jitu Patwari had informed him that his younger brother was taken into custody without being told the reason for his arrest or where he had been taken.

Tankha urged the state's Director General of Police, the Indore Police Commissioner and the Indore Divisional Commissioner to ensure that the matter was handled fairly and did not escalate further.

The controversy comes shortly after former Madhya Pradesh Congress general secretary and ex-party spokesperson Rakesh Singh Yadav joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and AICC in-charge Harish Chaudhary of running the Congress organisation "like brokers."

Also Read: Jaipur Schoolgirl's Final Minutes Before Death Captured On CCTV; Family Alleges Bullying

Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
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Jitu Patwari Madhya Pradesh Congress MP News
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