MP BJP's state working committee meeting to focus on youth outreach with an eye on 2028 polls

Orchha (MP), Aug 29 (PTI): The two-day working committee meeting of the BJP state unit, beginning on Sunday in Niwari district's Orchha, will outline the "Mission 2028" agenda, keeping an eye on the next Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, and prepare an action plan to reach out to Gen-Z.

In light of the youth protests in Delhi and various parts of the state over the past few months, the party is placing special emphasis on expanding its reach among the younger generation, party sources said.

They said the meeting's focus will also be on expanding its organisation down to the booth level in every assembly constituency.

A statement issued by the party said that the meeting -- being held in Orchcha, known as the holy city of "Ramraja Sarkar" -- will focus on strengthening, activating and effectively developing the organisation, as well as thoroughly discussing the upcoming organisational action plan.

It said that various important topics, including organisational expansion, booth empowerment, training, upcoming programmes and political strategy, will be discussed at the meeting.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state party president Hemant Khandelwal, national co-organisation general secretary Shiv Prakash, state in-charge Mahendra Singh, regional organisation general secretary Ajay Jamwal, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia, central office in-charge and MP Tarun Chugh, along with other senior leaders and members of the state working committee, will be present at the meeting.

A party leader said the meeting will focus specifically on the younger generation, and a comprehensive framework for engaging and communicating with them will be established, taking into account their thoughts and priorities.

He said that considering the recent protests led by the youth in the country, the party felt it was necessary to take action to understand their problems and demands before "Mission 2028"; otherwise, it could suffer the consequences.

Gen-Z refers to the generation born between 1997 and 2012.

According to party leaders, the anger of the Gen-Z towards the government was considered one of the main reasons for the BJP's defeat in the recently concluded for the Datia by-election in Madhya Pradesh.

A students-led movement was recently witnessed in Ujjain as well, where the government was forced to accept the agitators' demands. The BJP-led dispensation had decided to relocate the Government Girls Sarafa School in Ujjain, triggering protests. Girl students also surrounded the collector's office, ultimately forcing the government to bow to their demands.

Similarly, reports of unusual protests by students in various parts of the state over the shortage of teachers and other shortcomings in schools have recently made headlines.

A party leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that while these incidents may seem minor, the BJP government and organisation are taking them seriously with an eye on the future.

He said, "The government is making efforts on its own, but the party feels that the organisation should also leave no stone unturned to keep them in line." The party's official statement said that the meeting in Orchcha will discuss the political resolution in the afternoon session. This will be followed by organisational discussions, discussions on important topics such as the "Samrasta ka Sankalp" (resolution for harmony) and "Developed India 2047." It said that during the meeting, extensive discussions would be held on the party's upcoming organisational programmes, as well as on making the welfare schemes of the central and Madhya Pradesh governments effective -- reaching the last person in society.

The state working committee meeting would be important in deciding the organisation's future direction and action plan, as well as strengthening the resolve for service, good governance, organisation expansion, and a developed India at the grassroots level, the statement added. PTI BNS MAS PRK

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