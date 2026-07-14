Alarm Bells For Centre? Most Indians Unwilling To Use E20 Petrol, Finds Survey

Despite the Centre's push to promote E20 petrol (petrol blended with 20% ethanol), public concerns over the fuel remain widespread. A recent C-Voter snap poll has found that more than half of respondents, including supporters of the ruling NDA, are reluctant to use E20 petrol, citing fears of lower fuel efficiency and potential engine damage.

NDA Supporters Also Express Reservations

According to the survey, 52.5% of NDA supporters said they would not like to use E20 petrol in their vehicles. Only 18.1% backed its use, while 29.5% did not express an opinion.

Overall, 55.1% of respondents said they were unwilling to opt for E20 petrol, compared to just 17.1% who supported it. Among opposition supporters, 57.9% also said they opposed using E20 fuel.

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Mileage And Engine Health Top Concerns

Fuel efficiency emerged as the biggest concern among respondents. Around 52.8% said they believe vehicles running on E20 petrol deliver lower mileage than those using conventional petrol.

Meanwhile, 54.2% felt that E20 petrol could adversely affect the engines of most vehicles. Only 10.9% of respondents believed the fuel does not harm vehicle engines.

The survey also found significant apprehension among owners of older vehicles. Around 56.3% of respondents said it would not be appropriate to make E20 petrol mandatory for older vehicles, arguing that cars designed for E10 fuel could face compatibility issues with higher ethanol blends.

Demand For Both Fuel Options

A majority of respondents (75.9%) said petrol pumps should continue offering both regular petrol and E20 petrol, allowing consumers to choose based on their vehicle's compatibility and personal preference.

Additionally, 74.5% felt that E20 petrol should be priced lower than regular petrol. However, even if sold at a discount, only 40.8% of respondents said they would be willing to switch to E20 fuel.

Also Read: Can't Check Mileage At Home: Nitin Gadkari Reacts To E20 Petrol Mileage Concerns

Mixed Views On Government's Claims

The government has maintained that greater adoption of E20 petrol will reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil. While 37.2% of respondents said they fully agreed with this claim and another 19.5% said they somewhat agreed, a sizeable section remained unconvinced.

The C-Voter snap poll was conducted between July 8 and 9 through telephonic interviews with 1,641 respondents across India. The survey reported a margin of error of ±3% at the macro level and ±5% at the micro level.