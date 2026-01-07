Mortal Remains Of Woman Murdered In US To Reach India By Jan 8, Says Kishan Reddy

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMortal Remains Of Woman Murdered In US To Reach India By Jan 8, Says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced the expected repatriation of Nikitha Godishala's remains to India on January 7 or 8, following her murder in Maryland, USA.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 03:12 PM (IST)

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the mortal remains of Nikitha Godishala, who was allegedly killed in the US, are expected to be brought to the country on January 7 or 8.

He said all legal and administrative procedures have been completed.

In a post on X, Reddy said, "Sharing an update concerning the unfortunate demise of Ms Nikitha Godishala in Maryland, USA: All required procedures have now been completed, and the mortal remains are expected to be flown to India either today or tomorrow." He also posted a letter from the Indian Embassy in Washington, which stated that it has no objection to the mortal remains of Nikitha being taken to India.

Following a request from the family of Nikitha Godishala, Kishan Reddy had contacted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate the repatriation of her remains to India.

Nikitha Godishala (27) of Ellicott City in America was reported missing on January 2. Howard County police had said that she was found dead with stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-roommate, Arjun Sharma, 26.

The US police have obtained a warrant for Sharma’s arrest on first and second-degree murder charges, alleging that he killed her and fled to India.

The family members of Nikitha Godishala have urged the authorities in the US to issue an international arrest warrant against the suspect in her alleged killing for his quick arrest. PTI SJR SJR ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
