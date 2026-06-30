The monsoon has advanced into parts of Madhya Pradesh, and covered the remaining areas of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh. This spread monsoon clouds from mountains to plains.
Monsoon Surges North: Delhi, NCR May Finally Get Rain In Next 2-3 Days
The IMD tracks the progress of the southwest monsoon through the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM), which marks how far the rain-bearing system has advanced.
- Southwest monsoon expands to central, northern, and western regions.
- Favorable conditions suggest further advance across northern and western states.
- Faster monsoon progress aids agriculture and replenishes water resources.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where has the southwest monsoon recently advanced?
What is the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM)?
The NLM is a geographical line tracked by the IMD, indicating how far the southwest monsoon (a rain-bearing system) has advanced. It helps monitor the monsoon's progress.
Is the monsoon advancing faster or slower this year?
Although the southwest monsoon began later than usual, it is now advancing at a faster pace. On June 30, it reached some areas like Dehradun and Ladakh slightly ahead of its normal schedule.
Why is the timely advance of the monsoon important?
The timely monsoon advance is crucial for agriculture, especially for sowing Kharif crops like paddy. It also replenishes water sources like ponds and reservoirs, improving groundwater levels.
Which areas are expected to see monsoon advancement soon?
The monsoon is expected to advance over parts of the northern Arabian Sea, Gujarat, remaining Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the next 2-3 days. This includes Uttarakhand, Delhi, and most of Punjab.