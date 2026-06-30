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English NewsNewsIndiaMonsoon Surges North: Delhi, NCR May Finally Get Rain In Next 2-3 Days

Monsoon Surges North: Delhi, NCR May Finally Get Rain In Next 2-3 Days

The IMD tracks the progress of the southwest monsoon through the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM), which marks how far the rain-bearing system has advanced.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Southwest monsoon expands to central, northern, and western regions.
  • Favorable conditions suggest further advance across northern and western states.
  • Faster monsoon progress aids agriculture and replenishes water resources.

The southwest monsoon has advanced into additional parts of Madhya Pradesh, while covering the remaining areas of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, along with parts of Uttar Pradesh, most of Uttarakhand, and some areas of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With the latest advance, monsoon clouds have now spread from the mountains to the plains.

Northern Limit Of Monsoon Extends Further

The IMD tracks the progress of the southwest monsoon through the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM), which marks how far the rain-bearing system has advanced.

As of June 30, the NLM passes through Surat, Indore, Sagar, Sidhi, Azamgarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Dehradun, and Mandi. Areas south of this line have already begun receiving rainfall, while regions beyond it are still awaiting the onset of the monsoon.

Favourable Conditions For Further Advance

The next two to three days are expected to be crucial for the monsoon's progress.

According to the IMD, conditions remain favourable for further advancement during this period. The monsoon is expected to spread over parts of the northern Arabian Sea, Gujarat, the remaining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Uttarakhand, the rest of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the entirety of Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, most parts of Punjab, and some areas of Rajasthan.

The forecast raises hopes of relief from the prolonged spell of heat for residents of Delhi and adjoining areas.

ALSO READ: Indian Coast Guard Rescues Six Fishermen As Boat Begins Sinking Off Karnataka Coast

Monsoon Moving Faster After Delayed Onset

Although the southwest monsoon began its journey later than usual, it is now advancing at a faster pace.

The monsoon typically covers the entire country by July 8, but this year its progress appears to have accelerated. On June 30, it reached Dehradun, Mandi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, slightly ahead of its normal schedule. If the current pace continues, large parts of North India could receive rainfall sooner than expected.

Crucial For Agriculture And Water Resources

The timely advance of the monsoon carries significance beyond weather conditions.

The arrival of rains is closely tied to the sowing of Kharif crops, particularly paddy, as farmers depend on timely rainfall for cultivation. Early monsoon showers also help replenish ponds and reservoirs while improving groundwater levels. For urban areas grappling with heat and humidity, the rainfall is expected to provide much-needed relief.

ALSO READ: Karnataka CM Shivakumar Urges Voters To Complete SIR Enumeration Before July 29 Deadline

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where has the southwest monsoon recently advanced?

The monsoon has advanced into parts of Madhya Pradesh, and covered the remaining areas of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh. This spread monsoon clouds from mountains to plains.

What is the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM)?

The NLM is a geographical line tracked by the IMD, indicating how far the southwest monsoon (a rain-bearing system) has advanced. It helps monitor the monsoon's progress.

Is the monsoon advancing faster or slower this year?

Although the southwest monsoon began later than usual, it is now advancing at a faster pace. On June 30, it reached some areas like Dehradun and Ladakh slightly ahead of its normal schedule.

Why is the timely advance of the monsoon important?

The timely monsoon advance is crucial for agriculture, especially for sowing Kharif crops like paddy. It also replenishes water sources like ponds and reservoirs, improving groundwater levels.

Which areas are expected to see monsoon advancement soon?

The monsoon is expected to advance over parts of the northern Arabian Sea, Gujarat, remaining Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the next 2-3 days. This includes Uttarakhand, Delhi, and most of Punjab.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon IMD Madhya Pradesh DELHI Morth India Monsoon Northern Limit Of Monsoon NLM
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