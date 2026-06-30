Monsoon Surges North: Delhi, NCR May Finally Get Rain In Next 2-3 Days

The southwest monsoon has advanced into additional parts of Madhya Pradesh, while covering the remaining areas of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, along with parts of Uttar Pradesh, most of Uttarakhand, and some areas of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With the latest advance, monsoon clouds have now spread from the mountains to the plains.

Northern Limit Of Monsoon Extends Further

The IMD tracks the progress of the southwest monsoon through the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM), which marks how far the rain-bearing system has advanced.

As of June 30, the NLM passes through Surat, Indore, Sagar, Sidhi, Azamgarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Dehradun, and Mandi. Areas south of this line have already begun receiving rainfall, while regions beyond it are still awaiting the onset of the monsoon.

Favourable Conditions For Further Advance

The next two to three days are expected to be crucial for the monsoon's progress.

According to the IMD, conditions remain favourable for further advancement during this period. The monsoon is expected to spread over parts of the northern Arabian Sea, Gujarat, the remaining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Uttarakhand, the rest of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the entirety of Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, most parts of Punjab, and some areas of Rajasthan.

The forecast raises hopes of relief from the prolonged spell of heat for residents of Delhi and adjoining areas.

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Monsoon Moving Faster After Delayed Onset

Although the southwest monsoon began its journey later than usual, it is now advancing at a faster pace.

The monsoon typically covers the entire country by July 8, but this year its progress appears to have accelerated. On June 30, it reached Dehradun, Mandi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, slightly ahead of its normal schedule. If the current pace continues, large parts of North India could receive rainfall sooner than expected.

Crucial For Agriculture And Water Resources

The timely advance of the monsoon carries significance beyond weather conditions.

The arrival of rains is closely tied to the sowing of Kharif crops, particularly paddy, as farmers depend on timely rainfall for cultivation. Early monsoon showers also help replenish ponds and reservoirs while improving groundwater levels. For urban areas grappling with heat and humidity, the rainfall is expected to provide much-needed relief.

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