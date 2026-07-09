Monsoon Mayhem: Delhi On Red Alert; Mumbai Battles Flooding, Transport Chaos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy monsoon lashed Delhi, Mumbai, Maharashtra disrupting daily life.

IMD issued alerts warning flash floods, severe waterlogging.

Delhi saw building collapse, major waterlogging, traffic disruption.

Mumbai experienced train delays, lake overflows, Maharashtra recorded landslides.

Heavy monsoon showers lashed several parts of India on Wednesday, disrupting daily life in major cities and prompting weather authorities to issue fresh warnings. Roads were inundated, train services were delayed, and civic agencies remained on high alert as intense rainfall affected Delhi, Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi while warning Mumbai residents of continued heavy rainfall, flash flood risks and severe waterlogging over the next 24 hours. The persistent downpour has also triggered infrastructure damage, transport disruptions and emergency rescue operations in multiple locations.

IMD Warns Of Intense Rainfall Across Delhi-NCR

According to the IMD, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected across most parts of the national capital, including South East, Shahdara, Central, North East and New Delhi districts. The weather department's nowcast, valid until 10:15 am on July 9, indicates that some areas could receive rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour.

Authorities have warned that the heavy showers may result in waterlogging in low-lying areas, reduced visibility and significant traffic congestion during peak hours. Commuters have been advised to plan their travel carefully as several stretches are likely to witness slow-moving traffic due to the adverse weather.

The rain also led to a tragic incident in Delhi's Rohini, where a four-storey under-construction building collapsed. The accident claimed one life while rescue teams continued efforts to locate those feared trapped beneath the debris.

"Four to five people, besides the property owner's husband, are feared trapped under the debris," officials confirmed.

Mumbai Rains Disrupt Rail Services, Lakes Overflow

Mumbai witnessed another spell of heavy rain after a brief lull, with thunderstorms accompanying the showers overnight. The rainfall affected the city's transport network, delaying suburban train services by around 25 to 30 minutes.

Long-distance train operations towards Gujarat were also impacted due to waterlogging in parts of Palghar district and neighbouring south Gujarat. In addition, landslides in the Bhor Ghat section continued to hamper movement along the Mumbai-Pune rail corridor.

Civic officials said Tulsi Lake overflowed following heavy rainfall in its catchment area, coming shortly after Vihar Lake had crossed its capacity. The IMD has forecast intermittent light to moderate rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs, suggesting that wet conditions are likely to persist.

Monsoon Triggers Emergencies Across Maharashtra

The impact of the monsoon extended beyond the country's two largest metropolitan regions. In Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad, a garbage mound collapse reportedly left 11 people feared trapped, prompting rescue teams to launch search operations.

Across the state, rising river levels, landslides and widespread waterlogging have emerged as major concerns as continuous rainfall batters several districts.

Meanwhile, civic authorities in Delhi received at least 10 complaints linked to the weather, including incidents involving uprooted trees and power disruptions. Traffic movement remained heavily affected on key routes such as Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and National Highway-48, particularly around Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur and Rajokri.

Several neighbourhoods, including Sadar Bazar, Greater Kailash and Badarpur, witnessed severe water accumulation, forcing pedestrians to navigate through knee-deep water.

Authorities Urge Residents To Stay Alert

With the IMD maintaining weather alerts for both Delhi and Mumbai, authorities have appealed to residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. The threat of flash floods, infrastructure damage and transport disruptions continues to loom as the active monsoon spell shows little sign of easing.