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English NewsNewsIndiaMonsoon Mayhem: Delhi On Red Alert; Mumbai Battles Flooding, Transport Chaos

Monsoon Mayhem: Delhi On Red Alert; Mumbai Battles Flooding, Transport Chaos

Heavy monsoon rain disrupts Delhi and Mumbai as IMD issues alerts, transport services suffer delays and rescue teams respond to multiple emergencies.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heavy monsoon lashed Delhi, Mumbai, Maharashtra disrupting daily life.
  • IMD issued alerts warning flash floods, severe waterlogging.
  • Delhi saw building collapse, major waterlogging, traffic disruption.
  • Mumbai experienced train delays, lake overflows, Maharashtra recorded landslides.

Heavy monsoon showers lashed several parts of India on Wednesday, disrupting daily life in major cities and prompting weather authorities to issue fresh warnings. Roads were inundated, train services were delayed, and civic agencies remained on high alert as intense rainfall affected Delhi, Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi while warning Mumbai residents of continued heavy rainfall, flash flood risks and severe waterlogging over the next 24 hours. The persistent downpour has also triggered infrastructure damage, transport disruptions and emergency rescue operations in multiple locations.

IMD Warns Of Intense Rainfall Across Delhi-NCR

According to the IMD, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected across most parts of the national capital, including South East, Shahdara, Central, North East and New Delhi districts. The weather department's nowcast, valid until 10:15 am on July 9, indicates that some areas could receive rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour.

Authorities have warned that the heavy showers may result in waterlogging in low-lying areas, reduced visibility and significant traffic congestion during peak hours. Commuters have been advised to plan their travel carefully as several stretches are likely to witness slow-moving traffic due to the adverse weather.

The rain also led to a tragic incident in Delhi's Rohini, where a four-storey under-construction building collapsed. The accident claimed one life while rescue teams continued efforts to locate those feared trapped beneath the debris.

"Four to five people, besides the property owner's husband, are feared trapped under the debris," officials confirmed.

Mumbai Rains Disrupt Rail Services, Lakes Overflow

Mumbai witnessed another spell of heavy rain after a brief lull, with thunderstorms accompanying the showers overnight. The rainfall affected the city's transport network, delaying suburban train services by around 25 to 30 minutes.

Long-distance train operations towards Gujarat were also impacted due to waterlogging in parts of Palghar district and neighbouring south Gujarat. In addition, landslides in the Bhor Ghat section continued to hamper movement along the Mumbai-Pune rail corridor.

Civic officials said Tulsi Lake overflowed following heavy rainfall in its catchment area, coming shortly after Vihar Lake had crossed its capacity. The IMD has forecast intermittent light to moderate rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs, suggesting that wet conditions are likely to persist.

Monsoon Triggers Emergencies Across Maharashtra

The impact of the monsoon extended beyond the country's two largest metropolitan regions. In Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad, a garbage mound collapse reportedly left 11 people feared trapped, prompting rescue teams to launch search operations.

Across the state, rising river levels, landslides and widespread waterlogging have emerged as major concerns as continuous rainfall batters several districts.

Meanwhile, civic authorities in Delhi received at least 10 complaints linked to the weather, including incidents involving uprooted trees and power disruptions. Traffic movement remained heavily affected on key routes such as Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and National Highway-48, particularly around Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur and Rajokri.

Several neighbourhoods, including Sadar Bazar, Greater Kailash and Badarpur, witnessed severe water accumulation, forcing pedestrians to navigate through knee-deep water.

Authorities Urge Residents To Stay Alert

With the IMD maintaining weather alerts for both Delhi and Mumbai, authorities have appealed to residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. The threat of flash floods, infrastructure damage and transport disruptions continues to loom as the active monsoon spell shows little sign of easing.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What warnings has the IMD issued regarding the monsoon?

The IMD has issued a red alert for Delhi and warned Mumbai residents of continued heavy rainfall, flash flood risks, and severe waterlogging over the next 24 hours.

How has the monsoon affected transportation in major cities?

Mumbai's suburban train services are delayed by 25-30 minutes, and long-distance trains are impacted by waterlogging and landslides. Delhi experiences significant traffic congestion and reduced visibility.

Have there been any critical incidents due to the heavy rains?

Yes, a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini, killing one person. In Maharashtra, a garbage mound collapse in Pimpri Chinchwad left 11 people feared trapped.

What are the expected weather conditions in Delhi-NCR?

Delhi-NCR is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Some areas might receive over 15 mm of rain per hour.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Mumbai Rains Monsoon In India IMD Weather Alert MUMBAI DELHI
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