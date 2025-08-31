Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 125th episode Mann Ki Baat released on Sunday, expressed anguish over the widespread destruction caused due to the landslides and flash floods this monsoon season, saying that the natural calamities have "saddened every Indian".

He praised the the NDRF, SDRF, and other security personnel for their tireless efforts in saving the lives of the people and working day and night despite the challenging situation following landslides and floods.

Union Minister JP Nadda listened to the monthly radio address in Mumbai, while BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and Union Minister listened the address in Delhi. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also listened to PM Modi's address.

Here are some of the top quotes from PM Modi's 125th 'Mann Ki Baat':

"In this Monsoon season, natural disasters are testing the country. In the last few weeks we have witnessed massive havoc caused by floods and landslides. Homes torn apart, fields submerged, entire families destroyed. The relentless surge of water swept away bridges-roads got washed away, and people's lives were in danger. These incidents have saddened every Indian. The pain of the families who lost their loved ones is shared by all of us."





"Wherever there was a crisis, our NDRF-SDRF personnel and other security forces worked day and night to save people. The soldiers also took the help of technology. Efforts were made to speed up relief work with the help of thermal cameras, live detectors, sniffer dogs and drone surveillance. During this, relief material was delivered by helicopters and the injured were airlifted. Armed Forces came forward to help in times of disaster. Local people, social workers, doctors, administration - everyone made every possible effort in this hour of crisis. I heartily thank every such citizen who prioritized humanity in these difficult times."

PM Modi hailed the J-K Khelo India Water Sports initiative held at Dal Lake, which saw participation from over 800 athletes. He also spoke about first ever day-night cricket match, which attracted many people in Pulwama.

"Amidst this devastation caused by floods and rains, J&K has also achieved two very special achievements. Not many people noticed these. But you will be happy to know about those achievements. A record number of people gathered in a stadium in Pulwama. Pulwama's first day-night cricket match was played here. Earlier this was impossible but now my country is changing. This match is a part of the 'Royal Premier League' in which different teams of J&K are participating," he said.

"The second event that caught attention was the country's first 'Khelo India Water Sports Festival' and that too held at Dal Lake in Srinagar. Truly , what a special place to host a Festival like this. Its objective is to make water sports more popular in J&K. More than 800 athletes from all over India participated in it. Women athletes were not far behind, their participation was nearly equal to men. I would like to congratulate all the participants. Special congratulations to Madhya Pradesh, that won the maximum number of medals, followed by Haryana and Odisha," he said.

PM Modi also interacted with two participants of Khelo India Water Sports Festival– Rasmita Sahoo from Odisha and Moshin Ali of Srinagar. Both the atheletes shared their experiences with PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat.

The Prime Minister further announced the launch of 'Pratibha Setu' portal to support UPSC aspirants who couldn't make it to the final list. Through the portal, private companies can connect with such candidates and contact them for potential employment opportunities.