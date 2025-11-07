Inspired By ‘Money Heist’, Trio Dupes Investors Of ₹150 Crore In Massive Online Scam

In a shocking case of cybercrime, three men inspired by the hit Netflix series Money Heist were arrested for running a massive ₹150 crore online investment scam. The accused lured hundreds of people across India with promises of high returns through social media groups, only to disappear with their money.

The trio, identified as Arpit, Prabhat, and Abbas, created fake online identities inspired by the series, calling themselves “Professor,” “Freddy,” and “Amanda.” They reportedly targeted individuals eager to earn quick profits through the stock market.

Fake Investment Groups Promising High Returns

According to the police, the accused operated several secret WhatsApp groups such as Secure the Game and Pintoss, where they posed as financial experts offering “high-return investment tips.” Initially, they trapped a few Chinese nationals before expanding their operation across India.

Through these groups, the scammers convinced victims to invest heavily in the stock market, promising fast profits. However, when investors tried to withdraw their money, their accounts were suddenly blocked. Investigators revealed that over 300 people nationwide had been duped through this elaborate setup.

Arpit, who went by the alias “Professor,” is reportedly a lawyer by profession, while Prabhat holds an MCA degree. Abbas provided the gang with bank accounts and SIM cards used in the operation. Police also linked the trio to a previous ₹23 crore “digital arrest” fraud case, where they posed as representatives of a reputed financial firm and cheated a man of ₹21.77 lakh.

Police Crackdown And Recovery Of Evidence

Following multiple complaints, the Cyber Crime Division conducted a detailed technical investigation using bank transactions, call records, and IP logs. The trail led officers to Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Guwahati, uncovering the massive ₹150 crore scam.

Subsequent raids in Noida and Siliguri led to the arrest of the suspects. Police recovered 11 mobile phones, 17 SIM cards, 12 bank passbooks, 32 debit cards, and several digital records, including WhatsApp chats and transaction screenshots.

Officials revealed that the gang often operated from luxury hotels to avoid detection while coordinating their cybercrime activities through encrypted platforms.

The investigation continues as authorities trace more victims and financial trails linked to the syndicate.