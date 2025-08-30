Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Dharma' Unites All, Strength Lies In Ordinary Volunteers: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Chhattisgarh

At a function honouring Kashinath Gore, Bhagwat highlighted the role of ordinary RSS volunteers in the organisation's growth, driven by their dedication and expansion of kinship within Hindu society.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 11:30 PM (IST)
Bilaspur, Aug 30 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that `Dharma' means treating everyone with a sense of belonging, and carrying forward all diversities harmoniously.

Speaking at 'Lokhitkari Kashinath Smarika Vimchan Samaroh', a souvenir release function in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, Bhagwat underlined that the strength of the RSS lies in its ordinary swayamsevaks or volunteers who, despite challenges, have expanded the organisation.

Bhagwat released a souvenir focusing on the life and work of late Kashinath Gore, an RSS functionary from Bilaspur, at the programme held in the auditorium of the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS).

"Whatever I say, or what others have said (at the function), may be forgotten after lunch today. But the deeds of Kashinath Gore will always be remembered. Our duty is to pass this memory on to the new generation, so that it continues to inspire. Whenever we need inspiration, we remember our ancestors," he said.

"Some dismiss ancestral remembrance as useless. But even such people, when their country faces crises, invoke their ancestors to awaken the collective courage of society," he said.

"Dharma' is looking at everyone with belongingness and harmoniously carrying forward all diversities," the RSS chief added.

Highlighting the role of swayamsevaks in strengthening the organisation and society, Bhagwat said the most important responsibility in the Sangh is that of being an ordinary swayamsevak.

The Sangh, which was founded 100 years ago, is being discussed in many ways now, but it reached this milestone because of its swayamsevaks, he said.

"It is their vow to keep it expanding under all circumstances. So despite all the obstacles and adversities, they expanded the Sangh," the RSS chief said.

To expand the organisation, the swayamsevaks expanded their public contact and awakened 'apnapan' (sense of kinship) further which is already there in entire Hindu society, he added.

"We have reached this point on the strength of the silent penances that the swayamsevaks have been performing for 100 years," Bhagwat added.

The world should not forget this sense of belonging, he said, urging the Hindu society to become an example in this regard.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh was also present at the function. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 11:30 PM (IST)
