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English NewsNewsIndia‘Dharma, Rashtra Not Separate’: Mohan Bhagwat Says India’s Knowledge Can Help World

‘Dharma, Rashtra Not Separate’: Mohan Bhagwat Says India’s Knowledge Can Help World

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said dharma and rashtra are inseparable in India and highlighted the country's spiritual knowledge.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 01:19 PM (IST)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said dharma and rashtra are not separate in India, while arguing that the country's spiritual and philosophical traditions can help address several challenges confronting the world. Speaking in Mumbai, Bhagwat said India has historically shown a path towards peace and prosperity without invading other countries or seeking to convert people. He also highlighted India's long tradition of spiritual and philosophical knowledge.

World Faces Contradictions

Addressing the 14th conference of the All India Vihar Seva group, Bhagwat said the world is dealing with several competing demands, including development and environmental protection, individual freedom and family life, and religious faith and conflict.

He said countries are looking towards India for ways to navigate these contradictions, pointing to India's historical sharing of knowledge without attempts to conquer other nations or convert their populations.

Bhagwat in Mumbai said: "India has shown the world the path to peace and prosperity without invasion or conversion: Dharma and rashtra are one and the same."

"The world is troubled. Every happiness remains incomplete, every aspiration comes with some loss, and every loyalty is tied to another loyalty. There is no balance; there is extremism," he said, as per reports.

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India’s Knowledge Tradition

Bhagwat said India's knowledge tradition encompasses several major religious and philosophical texts and traditions.

He listed the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Gita, Jain Agamas, Tripitaka, Guru Granth Sahib and the teachings of saints as part of what he described as India's vast treasury of knowledge.

"Our country has a very great treasure of knowledge, which the world needs today," he said.

Bhagwat also stressed that India's spiritual knowledge has relevance beyond religious practice and could contribute to addressing challenges faced globally.

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Duty To Protect Tradition

Bhagwat further said protecting the lives and traditions of those who preserve and transmit this knowledge should not be viewed solely as a religious responsibility.

According to him, safeguarding these custodians of India's spiritual and cultural traditions also amounts to serving humanity.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
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Mohan Bhagwat RSS Chief Dharma And Rashtra
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