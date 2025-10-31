Mohammad Azharuddin Set To Join Telangana Cabinet Today, Ahead Of Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Mohammad Azharuddin, former Indian cricket captain and senior Congress leader, is likely to be sworn in as a minister in the Telangana cabinet on Friday, a move that has triggered sharp political reactions just ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election scheduled for November 11. Azharuddin’s inclusion will fill a long-pending vacancy and bring the first Muslim representation to the current Congress-led cabinet.



However, the timing of his induction has come under scrutiny, with opposition parties accusing the ruling party of attempting to influence minority voters in Jubilee Hills, where Muslims account for nearly 30% of the electorate, as per a report on NDTV.

Mohammad Azharuddin To Join Telangana Cabinet Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) due to the ongoing bypoll. BJP leaders Payal Shankar and Marri Shashidhar Reddy have called the move “politically motivated,” pointing out that Azharuddin had contested from the same constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections but lost to the BRS candidate by over 16,000 votes after a split in the minority vote, as per The New Indian Express.

This marks the third cabinet expansion under the current Congress government, which presently consists of the Chief Minister and 15 ministers, leaving three posts unfilled.

Earlier this month, the cabinet had cleared Azharuddin’s nomination to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota, along with Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief Prof. M Kodandaram. However, the proposal is still awaiting approval from the Raj Bhavan.

It is indicated that Azharuddin could take oath as minister even before his formal entry into the Council. Under constitutional provisions, he will have six months from the date of swearing-in to secure a seat in either the Assembly or Legislative Council to continue as a minister.

