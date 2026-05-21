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HomeNewsIndiaMohali zoo rolls our host of measures to protect animals from stress amid intense heatwave

Mohali zoo rolls our host of measures to protect animals from stress amid intense heatwave

Chandigarh, May 20 (PTI): Amid the ongoing heatwave, the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park (Chhatbir Zoo) in Punjab's Mohali has undertaken comprehensive measures for providing respite to wildlife, officials said on Wednesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 May 2026 12:51 AM (IST)

Chandigarh, May 20 (PTI): Amid the ongoing heatwave, the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park (Chhatbir Zoo) in Punjab's Mohali has undertaken comprehensive measures for providing respite to wildlife, officials said on Wednesday.

Coolers and air-circulator fans have been provided in night shelters of tigers, leopards, lions, bears and other feline and canine species, they said.

The animal management cell is maintaining round-the-clock vigil to make sure the habitats and night shelters remain cool and dry. All windows have been covered with mesh to keep out mosquitoes.

Few areas of habitats and enclosures have been shaded with dense agro-net to decrease surrounding temperature. Tankers and tractors are in standby to ensure uninterrupted water supply everywhere in the zoo in case of emergency, officials said.

For herbivores, temporary hut-like shelters are being constructed out of 'munja' (reed), wooden logs and bamboo for protection against heat stress and hard sunlight in all enclosures.

Muddy shallow pool duly filled with water have been made in elephant and deer enclosures for cooling.

Concrete water pools are also being kept full of water round the clock.

Patches in the enclosures have been covered with agro-net for better cooling.

For the various bird species, enclosures have been covered tightly with agro-net and jute mat to keep out hot air and hard sunlight and prevent heat stress.

The intense heatwave sweeping Punjab and Haryana continued unabated on Wednesday. At several other places in the two states, maximum temperatures hovered close to 45 degrees Celsius, as intense heat prevailed in the region. PTI CHS ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 May 2026 01:02 AM (IST)
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