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HomeNewsIndiaMohali Woman Gets New Life With Timely Cardiac Surgery Under Sehat Yojana, Avoids Rs 4 Lakh Medical Burden

Mohali Woman Gets New Life With Timely Cardiac Surgery Under Sehat Yojana, Avoids Rs 4 Lakh Medical Burden

The Punjab government has released Rs 500 crore to the insurer to ensure timely settlement of claims and uninterrupted cashless treatment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 11:30 AM (IST)

A resident of Mohali district received timely treatment for a cardiac emergency under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, a healthcare scheme launched by the Government of Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, officials said.

The intervention enabled the patient’s family to avoid an estimated expenditure of around Rs 4 lakh during a medical emergency, as the treatment was provided without financial delay under the scheme’s coverage.

Emergency Procedure Performed After diagnosis

According to officials, Sukhwinder Kaur, a resident of Manikpur village, was rushed to a private hospital after experiencing acute chest pain along with complications linked to diabetes.

Doctors diagnosed a serious heart condition that required immediate stent placement. The cost of her treatment and hospitalisation was estimated to range between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, an amount the family said would have been difficult to arrange at short notice.

After her eligibility under the scheme was verified, the required formalities were completed quickly and the procedure was carried out under the programme’s annual health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per eligible family at empanelled hospitals.

Kaur was discharged in stable condition after about a week of medical supervision.

“Our only concern was her health. Arranging such a large amount immediately would have been extremely difficult. The scheme allowed us to focus on her recovery instead of finances,” the family said.

Scheme’s Coverage Across Punjab

Officials said the case highlights the broader reach of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana across the state. More than 9 lakh health cards have been issued under the programme in Punjab.

According to state authorities, over 70 per cent of patients receiving treatment at government hospitals are benefiting from free medical services under the scheme.

Punjab Govt Releases Funds To Ensure Cashless Treatment

The state government has released Rs 500 crore to the insurer to ensure timely settlement of claims and uninterrupted cashless treatment under the programme, officials said.

The scheme covers several major medical procedures, including cardiac surgeries, cancer treatment and kidney-related ailments, at government and empanelled private hospitals.

“The objective of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana is simple: no eligible family should delay critical treatment due to financial constraint. The government’s sustained financial commitment ensures that cashless access to major procedures is not an exception, but a guarantee,” Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
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