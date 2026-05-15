WATCH: UAE Air Force F-16s Escort PM Modi’s Aircraft Into Abu Dhabi Airspace

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UAE fighter jets escorted Modi's plane into airspace.

Escort symbolized deepening India-UAE strategic partnership.

Leaders discussed energy, regional security, and global issues.

Modi's tour expands outreach to Europe, focusing on technology.

PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a high-profile welcome from the United Arab Emirates on Friday when two UAE Air Force F-16 Block 60 “Desert Falcon” fighter jets escorted Air India One as it entered Emirati airspace en route to Abu Dhabi. The rare military escort was widely viewed as a symbolic display of the deepening strategic partnership between India and the UAE amid rising tensions in West Asia.

Fighter Jet Escort Highlights Strategic Ties

The aerial reception came during Modi’s eighth visit to the UAE and marked the opening leg of his five-nation diplomatic tour. The escort carried additional significance because the same F-16 Block 60 “Desert Falcon” aircraft have reportedly been deployed recently to intercept drones and missiles during the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

#WATCH | UAE F16 jets escort PM Narendra Modi's aircraft as it enters UAE airspace. pic.twitter.com/mTESpw9tdM — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

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After arriving in Abu Dhabi, Modi was accorded a ceremonial reception and guard of honour before holding bilateral discussions with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The leaders reportedly discussed energy cooperation, regional security developments, and broader international issues of mutual concern.

Modi Calls UAE His ‘Second Home’

During the visit, Modi once again described the UAE as his “second home,” reflecting India’s close social and economic relationship with the Gulf nation. More than four million Indians currently live and work in the Emirates, making it home to the largest Indian diaspora population in the Gulf region.

Reem Al Hashimy praised Modi during the visit, describing him as a “true treasure” for the UAE and expressing confidence that bilateral cooperation would reach “new mountaintops” in areas such as trade and technology.

The visit comes at a sensitive geopolitical moment as the UAE continues to confront regional security threats. Emirati officials have stated that the country has faced more than 2,500 drone and missile attacks linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and its regional adversaries, with most reportedly intercepted successfully.

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Against that backdrop, the fighter jet escort carried both diplomatic symbolism and strategic messaging.

Modi’s Tour Expands Focus to Europe

Following his engagements in Abu Dhabi, Modi is scheduled to continue his multi-country tour with visits to Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. In the Netherlands, the prime minister is expected to meet Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten along with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.

Talks there are expected to focus on semiconductors, green hydrogen, water management, and defence cooperation.

During his Sweden visit, Modi will hold discussions with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and participate in an industry-focused event alongside Ursula von der Leyen.

Key agenda items are expected to include artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, sustainable industrial transitions, and resilient supply chains.