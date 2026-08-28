PM Modi To Visit Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan; Meeting With Putin On Cards On SCO Summit Sidelines

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi and Putin likely to meet at SCO sidelines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a four-day visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan from August 29 to September 1, in a trip expected to carry significant diplomatic importance for India’s engagement with Central Asia.

The visit will have two distinct components. Modi will travel to Uzbekistan on a bilateral state visit before heading to Kyrgyzstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek.

A meeting between Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit is considered likely. The prime minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders during his stay in Bishkek.

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Modi’s Uzbekistan Visit: Trade, Defence And Energy On Agenda

Modi will begin his Central Asia tour in Uzbekistan, where he will be on a state visit from August 29-30. In Tashkent, he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the Uzbek president.

The two leaders are expected to review the progress of bilateral relations and discuss areas including investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy and education.

The leaders are also expected to exchange views on India’s development vision, including Viksit Bharat 2047, and Uzbekistan’s Uzbekistan 2030 programme.

During his stay in Tashkent, Modi is also scheduled to visit the Shastri Memorial. He will further visit the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at Tashkent State University.

PM Modi To Address 26th SCO Summit In Bishkek

After completing his two-day Uzbekistan visit, Modi will travel to Bishkek to attend the 26th SCO summit, scheduled for August 31 and September 1.

The prime minister is expected to address the summit and outline India’s priorities on security, connectivity and opportunity. He will also present India’s vision and approach on issues discussed at the multilateral forum.

The SCO summit will bring together leaders from member countries, providing an opportunity for India to engage with several key partners on the sidelines of the main meeting.

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Modi-Putin Meeting Before BRICS Summit

Among the potential bilateral meetings in Bishkek, a meeting between Modi and Putin is expected to be one of the most closely watched engagements.

A Modi-Putin meeting ahead of the BRICS summit in India could carry particular diplomatic significance. Putin is also expected to travel to India in September to attend the BRICS summit.

This makes a possible interaction between the two leaders in Bishkek especially significant. What issues Modi and Putin discuss during their meeting, if it takes place, is likely to attract considerable international attention as India prepares to host the BRICS summit.