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HomeNewsIndia‘Vintage Grandpa’: Opposition Mocks PM Modi’s Gangtok Football 'Optics' Amid National Concerns

‘Vintage Grandpa’: Opposition Mocks PM Modi’s Gangtok Football 'Optics' Amid National Concerns

Modi Plays Football: Opposition slams PM Modi’s Gangtok football session as ‘photo-op politics,’ linking it to national issues and questioning timing amid ongoing crises.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi played football with children in Gangtok, calling it energizing.
  • Opposition parties criticized the football event as photo-op politics.
  • Leaders linked the gesture to ongoing national crises and suffering.
  • Modi later attended Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day celebrations.

Modi Plays Football: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s football session with children in Gangtok has triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties, with leaders from the Congress and the All India Trinamool Congress ridiculing the optics and questioning the timing of the gesture.

The Prime Minister, who briefly stepped away from his West Bengal campaign trail, shared images of the interaction online, calling the experience “energising.” However, the visuals quickly became a flashpoint in the political narrative, drawing criticism from rival parties.

Opposition Takes Aim At ‘Photo-Op Politics’

Congress MP Manickam Tagore took to X to mock the football session, writing: “As always, a delightful performance by Narendra Modi ji — vintage grandpa form on display. Good to see the kids helping with the goals. Teamwork matters, after all. Special mention to the goalkeeper — truly playing the role of ECI, ensuring the ‘result’ stayed perfectly aligned.”

The remark drew attention for its swipe at the Election Commission of India, reflecting broader opposition criticism over electoral processes.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Plays Football With Youth In Sikkim After Wrapping Bengal Campaign | PICS

TMC Leaders Link Optics To Ongoing Crises

Leaders from the Trinamool Congress also questioned the appropriateness of the event. A party leader, Iqbal, said: “A football morning in Gangtok looks great on camera, Narendra Modi Ji. But while you played and celebrated, Manipur continues to suffer after months of violence and displacement, and tribal communities are protesting against the Ken–Betwa Link Project in Madhya Pradesh.”

Further criticism came from Syed Faisal Iqbal, who highlighted multiple ongoing issues. He stated: “Farmers’ protests keep resurfacing across Punjab and Haryana. Youth across the country are agitating over unemployment and paper leaks. Nice football morning. But the country isn’t exactly in a celebration mood. Leadership is not only about photo-ops; sometimes it means showing up where people are hurting. Maybe after the match, it’s time to visit the real playing field: India’s unresolved crises.”

ALSO READ: No Alcohol On May 1 In Delhi, Here’s Why Liquor Shops Will Stay Shut

Modi Calls Session ‘Energising’

Despite the criticism, Modi maintained a positive tone, sharing his experience on social media. “Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning! Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters!” he posted.

The Prime Minister was seen interacting with children and posing for photographs, with the Lok Bhawan building in the backdrop, as part of his visit to the northeastern state.

Focus Shifts To Sikkim Celebrations 

Later in the day, Modi addressed a gathering at Paljor Stadium, marking the conclusion of Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Day celebrations. During his speech, he reiterated the Centre’s commitment to the ‘Act East’ policy and emphasised the need to “Act Fast” for the development of the northeastern region.

Referring to the eight northeastern states as India’s “Ashtalakshmi,” he underscored their role in driving future growth and prosperity.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi's football session with children in Gangtok receive criticism?

Opposition parties, including the Congress and TMC, criticized the Prime Minister's football session, calling it 'photo-op politics' and questioning the timing amidst ongoing national crises.

What specific issues did opposition leaders highlight in their criticism?

Leaders pointed to the ongoing suffering in Manipur, farmer protests, unemployment, and paper leak agitations as reasons why the country was not in a 'celebration mood'.

How did Prime Minister Modi describe his football session?

Prime Minister Modi shared images online, calling the experience 'energising' and stating that playing football with his young friends was 'nothing like it'.

What was the broader context of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Sikkim?

The football session occurred during Modi's visit to Sikkim, where he later addressed a gathering concluding Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day celebrations.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manickam Tagore Gangtok CONGRESS Modi Football
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