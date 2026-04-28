‘Vintage Grandpa’: Opposition Mocks PM Modi’s Gangtok Football 'Optics' Amid National Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi played football with children in Gangtok, calling it energizing.

Opposition parties criticized the football event as photo-op politics.

Leaders linked the gesture to ongoing national crises and suffering.

Modi later attended Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day celebrations.

Modi Plays Football: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s football session with children in Gangtok has triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties, with leaders from the Congress and the All India Trinamool Congress ridiculing the optics and questioning the timing of the gesture.

The Prime Minister, who briefly stepped away from his West Bengal campaign trail, shared images of the interaction online, calling the experience “energising.” However, the visuals quickly became a flashpoint in the political narrative, drawing criticism from rival parties.

Opposition Takes Aim At ‘Photo-Op Politics’

Congress MP Manickam Tagore took to X to mock the football session, writing: “As always, a delightful performance by Narendra Modi ji — vintage grandpa form on display. Good to see the kids helping with the goals. Teamwork matters, after all. Special mention to the goalkeeper — truly playing the role of ECI, ensuring the ‘result’ stayed perfectly aligned.”

The remark drew attention for its swipe at the Election Commission of India, reflecting broader opposition criticism over electoral processes.

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TMC Leaders Link Optics To Ongoing Crises

Leaders from the Trinamool Congress also questioned the appropriateness of the event. A party leader, Iqbal, said: “A football morning in Gangtok looks great on camera, Narendra Modi Ji. But while you played and celebrated, Manipur continues to suffer after months of violence and displacement, and tribal communities are protesting against the Ken–Betwa Link Project in Madhya Pradesh.”

Further criticism came from Syed Faisal Iqbal, who highlighted multiple ongoing issues. He stated: “Farmers’ protests keep resurfacing across Punjab and Haryana. Youth across the country are agitating over unemployment and paper leaks. Nice football morning. But the country isn’t exactly in a celebration mood. Leadership is not only about photo-ops; sometimes it means showing up where people are hurting. Maybe after the match, it’s time to visit the real playing field: India’s unresolved crises.”

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Modi Calls Session ‘Energising’

Despite the criticism, Modi maintained a positive tone, sharing his experience on social media. “Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning! Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters!” he posted.

The Prime Minister was seen interacting with children and posing for photographs, with the Lok Bhawan building in the backdrop, as part of his visit to the northeastern state.

Focus Shifts To Sikkim Celebrations

Later in the day, Modi addressed a gathering at Paljor Stadium, marking the conclusion of Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Day celebrations. During his speech, he reiterated the Centre’s commitment to the ‘Act East’ policy and emphasised the need to “Act Fast” for the development of the northeastern region.

Referring to the eight northeastern states as India’s “Ashtalakshmi,” he underscored their role in driving future growth and prosperity.