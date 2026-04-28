PM Modi Plays Football In Sikkim, Signals Bengal Message Ahead Of Voting: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi played football with local youth in Gangtok.

Gesture seen as tapping into Bengali cultural sentiment.

Recalls Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe' campaign moment.

Visit included state integration events and development projects.

Modi plays football: In a striking blend of politics and symbolism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused his high-voltage campaign in West Bengal to play a friendly game of football with local youngsters in Gangtok on Tuesday. Dressed in track pants and football shoes instead of his usual kurta, Modi appeared relaxed, engaging with youth in a moment that quickly drew national attention.

The timing of the gesture has sparked discussion, given its proximity to the ongoing electoral battle in neighbouring West Bengal, a state where football is deeply embedded in popular culture.

A Sporting Gesture With Political Undertones

Modi’s football outing is widely being viewed as more than a casual break. In Bengal, the sport carries emotional and cultural weight, often intersecting with political symbolism. By choosing to play football in Sikkim, the Prime Minister appeared to tap into this sentiment, subtly aligning with a key cultural marker of Bengali identity.

The move also comes at a crucial juncture, with election campaigning reaching its peak and parties seeking to connect with voters through relatable imagery and messaging.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

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Echoes Of “Khela Hobe” Politics

The visuals inevitably drew comparisons to Mamata Banerjee and her iconic moment during the 2021 assembly elections.



Campaigning from a wheelchair, Banerjee had tossed a football at a rally, reinforcing the slogan “Khela hobe”, a phrase that became synonymous with the All India Trinamool Congress campaign and its eventual landslide victory.

Social Media Amplification and Campaign Optics

Sharing images from the session on social media platforms, Modi described the experience as “energising” and wrote: “Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning!”



The visuals quickly circulated online, adding momentum to the narrative around his outreach efforts.

From Campaign Trail To Commemorative Events

The Prime Minister had arrived in Gangtok a day earlier after concluding campaign engagements in Bengal, where he urged voters to opt for poriborton (change) and development, while criticising the ruling TMC over governance concerns.

In Sikkim, Modi participated in the closing ceremony marking 50 years of the state’s integration into the Indian Union. He also unveiled development projects worth Rs 4,000 crore and interacted with Padma awardees and other notable citizens.

The visit included a large roadshow in Gangtok, further underscoring the political significance of the trip despite its ceremonial context.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Plays Football With Youth In Sikkim After Wrapping Bengal Campaign | PICS

All Eyes On Electoral Impact

With the West Bengal election results scheduled for May 4, political observers are closely analysing whether such symbolic gestures will translate into electoral dividends for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The voting for the second phase of elections is set to take to take place on April 29.

While it remains to be seen how voters interpret the football optics, the episode highlights how cultural cues and visual storytelling continue to play a pivotal role in shaping modern political campaigns.