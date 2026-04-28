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HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Plays Football In Sikkim, Signals Bengal Message Ahead Of Voting: WATCH

PM Modi Plays Football In Sikkim, Signals Bengal Message Ahead Of Voting: WATCH

Modi plays football: PM Modi’s football game in Sikkim sparks buzz as a symbolic outreach to Bengal voters ahead of polls, blending sport with political messaging.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Modi played football with local youth in Gangtok.
  • Gesture seen as tapping into Bengali cultural sentiment.
  • Recalls Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe' campaign moment.
  • Visit included state integration events and development projects.

Modi plays football: In a striking blend of politics and symbolism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused his high-voltage campaign in West Bengal to play a friendly game of football with local youngsters in Gangtok on Tuesday. Dressed in track pants and football shoes instead of his usual kurta, Modi appeared relaxed, engaging with youth in a moment that quickly drew national attention.

The timing of the gesture has sparked discussion, given its proximity to the ongoing electoral battle in neighbouring West Bengal, a state where football is deeply embedded in popular culture.

A Sporting Gesture With Political Undertones

Modi’s football outing is widely being viewed as more than a casual break. In Bengal, the sport carries emotional and cultural weight, often intersecting with political symbolism. By choosing to play football in Sikkim, the Prime Minister appeared to tap into this sentiment, subtly aligning with a key cultural marker of Bengali identity.

The move also comes at a crucial juncture, with election campaigning reaching its peak and parties seeking to connect with voters through relatable imagery and messaging.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

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Echoes Of “Khela Hobe” Politics

The visuals inevitably drew comparisons to Mamata Banerjee and her iconic moment during the 2021 assembly elections.

Campaigning from a wheelchair, Banerjee had tossed a football at a rally, reinforcing the slogan “Khela hobe”, a phrase that became synonymous with the All India Trinamool Congress campaign and its eventual landslide victory.

Social Media Amplification and Campaign Optics

Sharing images from the session on social media platforms, Modi described the experience as “energising” and wrote: “Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning!”

The visuals quickly circulated online, adding momentum to the narrative around his outreach efforts.

From Campaign Trail To Commemorative Events

The Prime Minister had arrived in Gangtok a day earlier after concluding campaign engagements in Bengal, where he urged voters to opt for poriborton (change) and development, while criticising the ruling TMC over governance concerns.

In Sikkim, Modi participated in the closing ceremony marking 50 years of the state’s integration into the Indian Union. He also unveiled development projects worth Rs 4,000 crore and interacted with Padma awardees and other notable citizens.

The visit included a large roadshow in Gangtok, further underscoring the political significance of the trip despite its ceremonial context.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Plays Football With Youth In Sikkim After Wrapping Bengal Campaign | PICS

All Eyes On Electoral Impact

With the West Bengal election results scheduled for May 4, political observers are closely analysing whether such symbolic gestures will translate into electoral dividends for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The voting for the second phase of elections is set to take to take place on April 29. 

While it remains to be seen how voters interpret the football optics, the episode highlights how cultural cues and visual storytelling continue to play a pivotal role in shaping modern political campaigns.

Before You Go

Breaking Politics: Ajay Pal Sharma Video Sparks Major Election Row

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi play football with youngsters in Gangtok?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi played football with local youngsters in Gangtok as a symbolic gesture during his campaign. This move is seen as an attempt to connect with voters by tapping into the cultural significance of football, especially in neighboring West Bengal.

What is the political significance of PM Modi playing football?

The act of playing football is viewed as a political gesture with undertones, especially given football's cultural importance in West Bengal. It's seen as an effort to resonate with voters through relatable imagery during the peak of election campaigning.

How does PM Modi's football gesture compare to Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe' slogan?

PM Modi's football outing has drawn comparisons to Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe' slogan from the 2021 assembly elections. Both gestures utilize the sport's popularity for political messaging and connecting with the electorate.

Where else was Prime Minister Modi engaged during his visit to Gangtok?

Besides playing football, PM Modi attended the closing ceremony marking 50 years of Sikkim's integration into the Indian Union. He also unveiled development projects and interacted with Padma awardees and other notable citizens.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sikkim West Bengal Election 2026 Narendra Modi Football Modi Gangtok Visit
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