Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, during a heated Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of weakening India’s military posture by surrendering political leverage and operational freedom during the air operation. Gandhi said that the Opposition, despite political differences, had stood firmly with the armed forces and the elected government when the operation commenced.

“The moment Operation Sindoor began, in fact, before it began, the Opposition committed itself, all the parties, that we will stand like a rock with the forces and with the elected government of India,” Gandhi said in Parliament.

Criticising Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s earlier remarks, Gandhi expressed shock at the government’s decision to contact Pakistan immediately after the operation.

“He said the most shocking thing – at 1.35, we called Pakistan and told them that we have hit non-military targets and we do not want escalation… Maybe he does not understand what he revealed,” Gandhi said, referring to Rajnath Singh’s timeline of Operation Sindoor.

He claimed that this call amounted to a virtual surrender, revealing India’s unwillingness to escalate the conflict.

“The DGMO of India was told by the Govt of India to ask for a ceasefire at 1.35 at night itself on the night of Operation Sindoor… You directly told Pakistan your political will that you do not have the political will to fight, that you do not want to fight,” the Congress leader added.

Quoting India’s Defence Attaché to Indonesia, Captain Shiv Kumar, Gandhi underscored that the political leadership had placed operational constraints on the Indian Air Force (IAF), affecting mission outcomes.

“You went into Pakistan, launched an attack, and told our pilots not to target their air defence systems,” Gandhi said, quoting Kumar as saying: “I may not agree with the claim that India lost so many aircraft, but I do agree that we did lose some.”

He further added, “That happened only because of the constraint placed by the political leadership, not to attack Pakistan’s military establishments or their air defence systems.”

Gandhi held the political leadership responsible for the losses, “You told our pilots do not attack Pakistan’s air defence system… You tied their hands behind their backs… What will happen? Our aircraft will collapse…”

‘Political Will and Operational Freedom Are Key’: Rahul Gandhi

Drawing comparisons with the 1971 war, Gandhi recalled the political and military strategy under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, citing how she gave General Sam Manekshaw full freedom and time to plan the operation.

“There are two words – ‘Political Will’ and ‘Freedom of Operation’… Indira Gandhi told General Manekshaw take 6 months, 1 year, whatever time you need because you should have freedom of action, of manoeuvre,” he said.

Reiterating his stance, Gandhi defended the IAF and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, stating that the blame lay squarely on political leadership.

“I want to tell CDS Anil Chauhan that the Indian Air Force made no mistake. The mistake was made by the political leadership, which said military targets could not be attacked,” he said.

‘Pakistan, China Aligned; PM Focused on Image’: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi warned that the geopolitical situation had worsened under the current government. He accused the government of allowing Pakistan and China to align strategically.

“The Pakistani Army and Air Force were aligned with China… The Chinese were providing critical battlefield information, including satellite data, to the Pakistanis,” he alleged.

In a direct criticism of the Prime Minister, he said: “We cannot afford a Prime Minister who doesn’t know how to use the Army… The nation is above your image and PR. Have the humility and dignity to understand this, and do not sacrifice the armed forces and national interest for your own petty political games.”

He also questioned the External Affairs Minister (EAM) for asserting that Pakistan had been deterred, referring to ISI chief Asim Munir’s visit to the White House.

“I want to ask the EAM on which planet you are sitting? Please come down,” Gandhi remarked.

As the Lok Sabha debate unfolded, Gandhi’s remarks underscored the Opposition’s position that military effectiveness hinges not just on hardware and personnel, but also on political resolve and strategic clarity.