India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia‘Modi Government Will Be Gone In 10 Months’: Rahul Gandhi’s Big Claim At Congress Tea Party

‘Modi Government Will Be Gone In 10 Months’: Rahul Gandhi’s Big Claim At Congress Tea Party

Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at leaders who left the Congress to join the BJP, saying they were now regretting their decision and witnessing the changing political environment.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 10:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi confidently predicted central government's fall within ten months.
  • He criticized party defectors, stating they regret joining BJP.
  • Gandhi stressed opposition unity is vital for countering the BJP.
  • He praised Mallikarjun Kharge's perseverance in political journey.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a tea party with Seva Dal, Youth Congress and NSUI workers following the protests, where he urged them not to be afraid and expressed confidence that the central government would fall within 10 months.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi told the gathering, "There's no need to be afraid; I'll take care of whatever happens. The central government is going to be gone within 10 months. The youth of the country have risen up against Modi."

Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at leaders who left the Congress to join the BJP, saying they were now regretting their decision and witnessing the changing political environment.

The gathering was attended by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leader Kanhaiya Kumar and several other young leaders.

Rahul Gandhi Says There Are No Permanent Friends In Politics

During the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge jokingly told Rahul Gandhi that he, too, was his best friend. Rahul Gandhi responded with a smile, saying there were no such friends in politics.

The exchange came amid a discussion in which the names of Sharad Pawar, Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee were mentioned.

Mayawati, Mamata, Sharad Pawar Need Congress To Fight BJP: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi reportedly said that Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar understood that they would have to align with the Congress if they wanted to take on the BJP.

He also remarked that the BJP never directly attacks Mayawati, according to the account of the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi Praises Kharge's Patience

Rahul Gandhi also praised Mallikarjun Kharge for his perseverance, referring to the two occasions when Kharge missed out on becoming Karnataka Chief Minister.

Gandhi said Kharge did not lose heart after missing the opportunity twice and continued working tirelessly for the Congress. He added that Kharge had eventually gone on to become the party's president, underscoring the importance of patience in politics.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prediction did Rahul Gandhi make regarding the central government?

Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence that the central government would fall within 10 months. He added that the youth of the country have risen up against Modi.

What is Rahul Gandhi's view on friendships in politics?

Rahul Gandhi responded to Mallikarjun Kharge's comment by stating with a smile that there are no permanent friends in politics.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about leaders like Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee, and Sharad Pawar?

Rahul Gandhi reportedly stated that these leaders understand they need to align with the Congress to take on the BJP. He also noted that the BJP never directly attacks Mayawati.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Oct 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Claim At Congress Tea Party
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Seeking Bangladesh-Style Uprising, Calls Him Threat To Democracy
BJP Accuses Rahul Of Seeking Bangladesh-Style Uprising, Calls Him Threat To Democracy
India
Ankita Bhandari’s Mother Breaks Down In Tears During Press Conference In Delhi
Ankita Bhandari’s Mother Breaks Down In Tears During Press Conference In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Vows Vigilance, Legal Action Against CJP, Abhijeet Dipke Ahead Of Connaught Place Protest
Delhi Police Vows Vigilance, Legal Action Against CJP Ahead Of Connaught Place Protest
India
‘Mary Millben Can Praise BJP, Imran Khan Can’t Criticise It’: Dipke On Actor’s Exit Notice
‘Mary Millben Can Praise BJP, Imran Khan Can’t Criticise It’: Abhijeet Dipke
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court: October 12 March Footage Ordered to Be Preserved
Supreme Court: CJI Questions Petitioners’ Conduct Over March Linked to Rahul Gandhi
Ladakh Development: PM Modi Highlights Major Expansion in Water, Healthcare and Connectivity
Congress Response: Manoj Kumar Defends Party Amid Neha Bora–Bangladesh Controversy
Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert as Rain and Thunderstorms Loom
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget