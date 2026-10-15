‘Modi Government Will Be Gone In 10 Months’: Rahul Gandhi’s Big Claim At Congress Tea Party

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi confidently predicted central government's fall within ten months.

He criticized party defectors, stating they regret joining BJP.

Gandhi stressed opposition unity is vital for countering the BJP.

He praised Mallikarjun Kharge's perseverance in political journey.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a tea party with Seva Dal, Youth Congress and NSUI workers following the protests, where he urged them not to be afraid and expressed confidence that the central government would fall within 10 months.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi told the gathering, "There's no need to be afraid; I'll take care of whatever happens. The central government is going to be gone within 10 months. The youth of the country have risen up against Modi."

Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at leaders who left the Congress to join the BJP, saying they were now regretting their decision and witnessing the changing political environment.

Congress President Shri @kharge, LoP Shri @RahulGandhi, Congress General Secretary (Org.) Shri @kcvenugopalmp and Congress General Secretary Smt. @priyankagandhi ji interacted with NSUI, IYC and Seva Dal leaders. 📍 Indira Bhawan, New Delhi https://t.co/PJMYZ2cbrt — NSUI (@nsui) October 15, 2026

The gathering was attended by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leader Kanhaiya Kumar and several other young leaders.

Rahul Gandhi Says There Are No Permanent Friends In Politics

During the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge jokingly told Rahul Gandhi that he, too, was his best friend. Rahul Gandhi responded with a smile, saying there were no such friends in politics.

The exchange came amid a discussion in which the names of Sharad Pawar, Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee were mentioned.

Mayawati, Mamata, Sharad Pawar Need Congress To Fight BJP: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi reportedly said that Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar understood that they would have to align with the Congress if they wanted to take on the BJP.

He also remarked that the BJP never directly attacks Mayawati, according to the account of the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi Praises Kharge's Patience

Rahul Gandhi also praised Mallikarjun Kharge for his perseverance, referring to the two occasions when Kharge missed out on becoming Karnataka Chief Minister.

Gandhi said Kharge did not lose heart after missing the opportunity twice and continued working tirelessly for the Congress. He added that Kharge had eventually gone on to become the party's president, underscoring the importance of patience in politics.